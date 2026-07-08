New Orleans Saints kick off 60th season with 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets

The countdown to the Saints' 60th season is on. The New Orleans Saints announced today the schedule for 2026 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets, with the Black and Gold returning to the practice fields at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center beginning Wednesday, July 29. Fans will have nine opportunities to watch the team prepare for the season, starting with the first public practice on Thursday, July 30.
Saints Training Camp remains one of the most fan‑focused experiences of the year, offering the unique opportunity for supporters to get closer to their team. Each practice features covered and misted bleacher seating to ensure a more comfortable viewing environment, along with extensive concessions, exclusive merchandise, and family‑friendly activities throughout the Ochsner Sports Performance Center grounds. Fans of all ages will receive a commemorative 60th season poster, and when weather, timing, and player availability allow, select players will sign autographs to cap off the day.
New this year, fans attending training camp will have an unprecedented opportunity to tune in live throughout each practice session using the Saints mobile app. This first-of-its-kind feature allows attendees to listen to a real-time broadcast of training camp, complete with live interviews from coaches and players as they happen. The Saints are one of the first teams in the NFL to offer this level of on-site access.
Once on site, fans can open the Saints mobile app to explore enhanced tune‑in options, check the latest roster information, and enjoy a Black & Gold trivia game designed to elevate the training camp experience even further.
"We are looking forward to getting the 2026 season underway and welcoming our fans back out to our practices," said second year Head Coach Kellen Moore. "Training camp is always an exciting time of the year for the players, coaches and our fans and we are looking forward to getting to work in front of our great fans."
Free public parking is available at the Shrine on Airline (6000 Airline Drive, Metairie, La.) in Lot B starting at 7:00 a.m. on a first come, first serve basis. All vehicles must access the Shrine on Airline parking lots by traveling on Airline Drive and turning onto Deputy James Clarius Drive. Fans should not turn onto Tom Benson Way, as public vehicle access it not available during practice dates. Fans that are being dropped off or using rideshare services can be dropped off in Lot B, then may proceed to the main gate for ticket scanning and screening processes. Gates will open to the public 45 minutes prior to the start of practice.
One of the highlights of camp comes on Sunday, August 2, when the Saints join the NFL's Back Together Weekend celebration. Fans can expect an energized atmosphere featuring interactive experiences and special entertainment, with additional details to be announced in the coming weeks.
On Monday, August 17, the team will depart for California for a five-day stay leading up to the preseason road opener against the Los Angeles Rams. The Saints will have two joint practices against their next two preseason opponents, one with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, August 18 at Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard, Calif. (practice is open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis), and one on Thursday, August 20 with the Rams.
After the team's second preseason game in Los Angeles, the Black and Gold will return to New Orleans for the last week of the preseason. The team will host an open practice at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on the campus of Tulane University on Wednesday, August 26, prior to their final preseason contest against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Friday, August 28.
Tickets for the 2026 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets practices are free of charge, but capacity is limited. Saints season ticketholders may reserve tickets via their account manager starting at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 13. The general public can reserve their training camp tickets to view practices by registering online at www.neworleanssaints.com/trainingcamp/2026/, in the official Saints mobile app or on the SeatGeek app, starting at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14. Tickets for the Jaguars open practice and Tulane practice will become available at a date to be announced.
As presenting sponsor of Training Camp, Rouses Markets continues its longstanding commitment to the Saints and the community, helping create memorable experiences for fans throughout camp.
"We're excited for the season ahead and proud to continue our partnership with the Saints," said Donny Rouse, CEO of Rouses Markets. "We share the same fan base. There are a lot of seasons we look forward to at Rouses, but Saints season is hard to beat."
2026 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TRAINING CAMP PRESENTED BY ROUSES MARKETS SCHEDULE (PRACTICES OPEN TO PUBLIC)
|Date
|Practice
|Times
|Location
|Thur., July 30
|Practice (Helmets)
|9:00-10:15 a.m.
|Ochsner Sports Performance Center
|Fri., July 31
|Practice (Shells)
|9:00-10:30 a.m.
|Ochsner Sports Performance Center
|Sun., August 2
|Practice (Shells)
|9:00-10:30 a.m.
|Ochsner Sports Performance Center
|Mon., August 3
|Practice (Shells)
|9:00-11:00 a.m.
|Ochsner Sports Performance Center
|Wed., August 5
|Practice (Pads)
|9:00-11:00 a.m.
|Ochsner Sports Performance Center
|Sat., August 8
|Practice (Pads)
|9:00-10:30 a.m.
|Ochsner Sports Performance Center
|Sun., August 9
|Practice (Pads)
|9:00-11:00 a.m.
|Ochsner Sports Performance Center
|Thurs., August 13 (Joint Practice with Jacksonville Jaguars)
|Practice (Pads)
|9:00-11:00 a.m.
|Ochsner Sports Performance Center
|Wed., August 26 (Tulane)
|Practice (Shells)
|TBA (evening)
|Tulane University-Yulman Stadium
TRAINING CAMP VIP STAYCATION
The Saints and Ochsner Health are kicking off the season in style and giving one lucky fan a VIP experience for Training Camp!
New Orleans Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets Fan Policies:
Admission and Parking Information: For fans wishing to attend Saints training camp practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, there is no charge, but they will need to register in advance for tickets, with space limited on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Saints and SeatGeek, the Official Primary Ticketing Partner of the New Orleans Saints, make it easy for fans to reserve and manage their training camp tickets. For season ticketholders this can be done on their account manager and for the general public, this can be done by visiting www.neworleanssaints.com/trainingcamp/, in the official Saints mobile app or on the SeatGeek app. Once reserved, fans will need to present their ticket(s) on their phone via the Saints mobile app (Apple/Android) or SeatGeek app at the fan entrance. Fans must be ticketed to attend practice. Fans who reserve training camp tickets are encouraged to use them in order to allow the maximum number of fans to be able to attend. Tickets will be limited to six per an individual registrant per practice for up to two practices. For any additional training camp ticket requests, please contact the New Orleans Saints ticket office at 504-731-1700. Gates will open to the public 45 minutes prior to practice.
Free public parking is available at the Shrine on Airline (6000 Airline Drive, Metairie, La.) in Lot B starting at 7:00 a.m. on a first come, first serve basis. All vehicles must access the Shrine on Airline parking lots by traveling on Airline Drive and turning onto Deputy James Clarius Drive. Fans should not turn onto Tom Benson Way, as public vehicle access is not available during practice dates. Items left in vehicles should be stored out of sight. Fans that are being dropped off or using rideshare services can be dropped off in Lot B, then may proceed to the main gate for ticket scanning and screening processes.
Practice Updates: Training Camp practices are subject to short notice changes and adjustments based on lightning, inclement weather and/or football operations decisions. All fan alerts, updates and practice schedule changes will be made promptly on www.neworleanssaints.com/trainingcamp/ or the team's three digital media platforms: X (**@Saints** and **@SaintsPR**), Facebook (**facebook.com/neworleanssaints**) or Instagram (**@Saints**). Please note that in the event of inclement weather (including rain, thunderstorms and extreme heat), practices will be moved indoors and will be closed to the public. Practice times and field locations are subject to change with little or no advance warning at the discretion of the football operations staff.
Player Autographs/Interactions: Following practice, Saints players will plan to sign autographs. Available players will sign autographs if weather, time, and other circumstances permit. Please note, however, that autographs are not guaranteed.
Concessions and Merchandise: Food and beverage, including snowballs and other frozen treats, will be available for purchase. The newest New Orleans Saints merchandise, including an exclusive Training Camp capsule, will also be available. All items can be purchased exclusively through cashless payment methods.
Restrooms: Restrooms are available.
Guests with Disabilities Information: Persons with disabilities and in need of accommodations should see a Saints representative for appropriate assistance. The designated drop-off site is to enter off Deputy James Clarius Drive and proceed to ADA parking for ADA shuttle services from Lot D.
Still Photos, Video and Cameras/Binoculars: Fans are welcome to take still photos at Saints Training Camp. However, video is prohibited. Saints staff may request at any time that you cease using those devices. Small cameras and binoculars are allowed. No spectator cameras with lenses more than six inches in length will be permitted.
Security Screening and Prohibited Items: Fans are advised to arrive early as they will be checked via security detection screening, and all bags will be checked by security prior to entry to the practice fields. To ensure that fans have a safe and enjoyable visit to Saints training camp practices, the following items are prohibited:
- Animals, except service animals assisting those with disabilities
- Artificial noisemakers (air horns, bullhorns, whistles etc.)
- Bats, Poles, Sticks, Clubs, and Projectiles
- Bicycles
- Contraband, Fireworks, and Glass
- Coolers and outside food and beverage, except for fans with medical/dietary needs
- Duffel bags, large bags and hard containers
- Hoverboards or other self-propelled devices
- Laser pens
- Objects that may obstruct another fan's view, including umbrellas of over 4' in diameter
- Oversized purses or handbags (none larger than 16"x14"x13" are allowed)
- Remotely controlled model aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and drones
- Selfie sticks and video cameras
- Unauthorized marketing/soliciting/vending
- Weapons and firearms (including fireworks, knives, pepper spray, and electronic stunning devices)
- Any other item deemed unacceptable by Saints management
- The Ochsner Sports Performance Center is a smoke-free facility and no smoking, lighters or e-cigarettes are permitted on the grounds
Fans are reminded to please leave such items secured in their vehicles. Prohibited items that are discovered will be confiscated, disposed of and will not be returned.