New Orleans Saints kick off 60th season with 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets

The countdown to the Saints' 60th season is on. The New Orleans Saints announced today the schedule for 2026 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets, with the Black and Gold returning to the practice fields at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center beginning Wednesday, July 29. Fans will have nine opportunities to watch the team prepare for the season, starting with the first public practice on Thursday, July 30.

Saints Training Camp remains one of the most fan‑focused experiences of the year, offering the unique opportunity for supporters to get closer to their team. Each practice features covered and misted bleacher seating to ensure a more comfortable viewing environment, along with extensive concessions, exclusive merchandise, and family‑friendly activities throughout the Ochsner Sports Performance Center grounds. Fans of all ages will receive a commemorative 60th season poster, and when weather, timing, and player availability allow, select players will sign autographs to cap off the day.

New this year, fans attending training camp will have an unprecedented opportunity to tune in live throughout each practice session using the Saints mobile app. This first-of-its-kind feature allows attendees to listen to a real-time broadcast of training camp, complete with live interviews from coaches and players as they happen. The Saints are one of the first teams in the NFL to offer this level of on-site access.

Once on site, fans can open the Saints mobile app to explore enhanced tune‑in options, check the latest roster information, and enjoy a Black & Gold trivia game designed to elevate the training camp experience even further.

"We are looking forward to getting the 2026 season underway and welcoming our fans back out to our practices," said second year Head Coach Kellen Moore. "Training camp is always an exciting time of the year for the players, coaches and our fans and we are looking forward to getting to work in front of our great fans."

Free public parking is available at the Shrine on Airline (6000 Airline Drive, Metairie, La.) in Lot B starting at 7:00 a.m. on a first come, first serve basis. All vehicles must access the Shrine on Airline parking lots by traveling on Airline Drive and turning onto Deputy James Clarius Drive. Fans should not turn onto Tom Benson Way, as public vehicle access it not available during practice dates. Fans that are being dropped off or using rideshare services can be dropped off in Lot B, then may proceed to the main gate for ticket scanning and screening processes. Gates will open to the public 45 minutes prior to the start of practice.

One of the highlights of camp comes on Sunday, August 2, when the Saints join the NFL's Back Together Weekend celebration. Fans can expect an energized atmosphere featuring interactive experiences and special entertainment, with additional details to be announced in the coming weeks.

On Monday, August 17, the team will depart for California for a five-day stay leading up to the preseason road opener against the Los Angeles Rams. The Saints will have two joint practices against their next two preseason opponents, one with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, August 18 at Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard, Calif. (practice is open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis), and one on Thursday, August 20 with the Rams.

After the team's second preseason game in Los Angeles, the Black and Gold will return to New Orleans for the last week of the preseason. The team will host an open practice at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on the campus of Tulane University on Wednesday, August 26, prior to their final preseason contest against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Friday, August 28.

Tickets for the 2026 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets practices are free of charge, but capacity is limited. Saints season ticketholders may reserve tickets via their account manager starting at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 13. The general public can reserve their training camp tickets to view practices by registering online at www.neworleanssaints.com/trainingcamp/2026/, in the official Saints mobile app or on the SeatGeek app, starting at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14. Tickets for the Jaguars open practice and Tulane practice will become available at a date to be announced.

As presenting sponsor of Training Camp, Rouses Markets continues its longstanding commitment to the Saints and the community, helping create memorable experiences for fans throughout camp.