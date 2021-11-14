Running back Mark Ingram becomes New Orleans Saints all-time leading rusher

Mark Ingram II has added another line to an already impressive resume': all-time leading rusher for the New Orleans Saints.
The former Heisman Trophy winner and 2011 first-round draft pick out of Alabama entered Sunday's game against Tennessee with 6,077 career rushing yards with the Saints, 19 yards behind Saints Hall of Famer Deuce McAllister. Ingram accomplished the mark in the third quarter with a 6-yard run.
The Saints brought Ingram back to the squad Oct. 29 in a trade with the Houston Texans, his second team since leaving New Orleans in free agency in 2019.
"I think it would have been special to do it last week versus Atlanta in a victory ideally, and be able to break it in front of the home crowd," Ingram said earlier this week. "I think that would have been probably a special moment.
"But I think it would be a special moment no matter where it's at. Obviously being able to celebrate it in the home stadium in New Orleans, I think that would have been something that would have been cool. But I don't think that's going to happen. So if I make it to the next home game without the record something bad really happened.
"So we keep going, man, the record is cool and it's something that I'll be proud of and something that I'll be honored to do with such a great organization with great runners who have come through here. But the main thing is to be the best version myself and help us win games. That's the main thing.
"I wish he would have gotten it last week," McAllister said on Monday's Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. "It would have been great for him to get it at home so not only he could enjoy it but the fans could enjoy it. For myself, I was blessed. Me and my teammates, we went out there and we worked. We had some goals, we accomplished the majority of those goals and so Mark and the guys, they've kind of done the same thing, so for him to break it more power to him. He's obviously deserving, he's worked really hard. ... I'm definitely proud of Mark as well."