Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Running back Mark Ingram becomes New Orleans Saints all-time leading rusher

Ingram moves past Saints legend Deuce McAllister in team's record books

Nov 14, 2021 at 12:59 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Mark-Ingram-Rushing-Leader-Saints-111421

Mark Ingram II has added another line to an already impressive resume': all-time leading rusher for the New Orleans Saints.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and 2011 first-round draft pick out of Alabama entered Sunday's game against Tennessee with 6,077 career rushing yards with the Saints, 19 yards behind Saints Hall of Famer Deuce McAllister. Ingram accomplished the mark in the third quarter with a 6-yard run.

The Saints brought Ingram back to the squad Oct. 29 in a trade with the Houston Texans, his second team since leaving New Orleans in free agency in 2019.

"I think it would have been special to do it last week versus Atlanta in a victory ideally, and be able to break it in front of the home crowd," Ingram said earlier this week. "I think that would have been probably a special moment.

"But I think it would be a special moment no matter where it's at. Obviously being able to celebrate it in the home stadium in New Orleans, I think that would have been something that would have been cool. But I don't think that's going to happen. So if I make it to the next home game without the record something bad really happened.

"So we keep going, man, the record is cool and it's something that I'll be proud of and something that I'll be honored to do with such a great organization with great runners who have come through here. But the main thing is to be the best version myself and help us win games. That's the main thing.

"I wish he would have gotten it last week," McAllister said on Monday's Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. "It would have been great for him to get it at home so not only he could enjoy it but the fans could enjoy it. For myself, I was blessed. Me and my teammates, we went out there and we worked. We had some goals, we accomplished the majority of those goals and so Mark and the guys, they've kind of done the same thing, so for him to break it more power to him. He's obviously deserving, he's worked really hard. ... I'm definitely proud of Mark as well."

Related Links

Related Content

news

Running back Mark Ingram becomes New Orleans Saints all-time leading rusher in loss to Titans | Helmet Stickers from NFL Week 10

Defensive end Marcus Davenport had two sacks
news

New Orleans Saints again own worst enemy in loss to Tennessee

Two missed PATs, lost fumble on kickoff factor in 23-21 defeat
news

Tennessee Titans hold on for 23-21 victory over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 10

Turnover, questionable call, missed kicks too much for Saints to overcome
news

Live Updates from Saints at Titans Week 10 | 2021 NFL

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 10 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Tennessee Titans | NFL Week 10

Tight end Nick Vannett, receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey join Alvin Kamara as skill players on inactives list
news

Saints at Titans Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 10

This interconference conference is a new feature of the NFL's 17-game schedule, creating a game between 2020's two first place teams in the NFC South and AFC South.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Titans 2021 NFL Week 10

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans on Nov. 14, 2021
news

Quarterback Trevor Siemian leads late push for New Orleans Saints in first start since 2019 season

Siemian threw two touchdowns in fourth quarter in loss to Atlanta
news

Notes from New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons game

Terron Armstead played in his 100th game
news

New Orleans Saints unable to do enough to overcome error-filled start against Atlanta

Seven dropped passes, seven penalties for Saints on Sunday
news

Atlanta Falcons defeat New Orleans Saints 27-25 on last-second field goal | NFL Week 9

Atlanta ends three-game Saints winning streak
Advertising