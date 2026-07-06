Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation expands 2026 Hall of Fame Class to include members of Romig family

The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation announced that the First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, including Mark Romig, Jerry Romig (posthumously), Jay Romig and Mary Beth Romig Haskins, will join Marc and Malcolm (posthumously) Ehrhardt as inductees into this year's Hall of Fame class. Their induction will take place on the turf of the Caesars Superdome on Oct. 15 at Sports Foundation Honors, presented by Hancock Whitney and New Orleans & Company.
For generations, the Ehrhardts and Romigs have shaped the fan experience, communications and operations behind some of New Orleans' most iconic sporting events. Together, their careers span journalism, broadcasting, public relations, tourism and professional sports, contributing to the success of countless Saints seasons, Super Bowls, NCAA championships and other major events that have elevated New Orleans as one of the nation's premier sports destinations.
"The Romig family has been synonymous with New Orleans sports for decades," said Philip Sherman, chairman of the board of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation. "From Jerry's unforgettable voice in the Caesars Superdome to Jay's decades of service behind the scenes with the Saints and Mary Beth's leadership in promoting New Orleans on the national stage, each has played an important role in strengthening our city's reputation as a world-class sports destination. Their collective commitment to our community, our teams and our signature events has left an enduring legacy, and we are proud to recognize them as part of this year's Hall of Fame class."
A lifelong New Orleanian, Jerry Romig built a distinguished career in journalism, broadcasting and public service while becoming one of the city's most recognizable voices. After beginning his career as a teenage sports reporter for The Times-Picayune and later serving in the Korean War, Romig joined WDSU-TV, where he spent 19 years and rose to vice president and program director. He later served the state of Louisiana as director of communications for the Louisiana Public Hospital System and director of marketing and public relations for the Medical Center of Louisiana. Romig is perhaps best remembered by generations of football fans as the in-stadium announcer for the New Orleans Saints, serving in the role for 44 years and 446 consecutive home games without missing a game – one of the longest tenures of any stadium announcer in NFL history. His legacy of civic leadership also includes serving as president or chairman of numerous community organizations, including the Sugar Bowl Committee, the Press Club of New Orleans, the New Orleans Rotary Club and Goodwill Industries.
Photos of New Orleans Saints public address announcer Jerry Romig at his final game on Friday, August 16, 2013. Photos taken by Michael C. Hebert and Samantha McLain.
Jay Romig is in his 50th year with the New Orleans Saints, having joined the club in 1977 as an assistant athletic trainer before taking on leadership roles across football operations, business operations and technology. In 1979, he established the club's Information Technology Department and has since led numerous operational initiatives, coordinated training camp logistics at multiple locations, assisted with team travel and served as a longtime board member of the Saints Hall of Fame. A New Orleans native and graduate of Brother Martin High School and the University of New Orleans, Romig has dedicated his career to supporting the organization behind the scenes and helping ensure the success of Saints operations for five decades.
"I have spent my career working behind the scenes to support the Saints and help make game day and major events successful, just as my father dedicated decades to creating unforgettable moments for fans," said Jay Romig, executive director of administration for the Saints. "To be inducted alongside him and my siblings is incredibly meaningful. This recognition celebrates not just our careers, but our family's lifelong love for New Orleans and its sports community."
Mary Beth Romig Haskins has built an accomplished career in communications, public relations and public service. She currently serves as associate vice president of communications and public relations for New Orleans & Company, where she helps promote the city and support major events that attract visitors from around the world. She is also going on her 34th season in House Controls with the New Orleans Saints as the public address announcer's "spotter." Romig Haskin's father drafted her into this position in 1992 and she has been with the team ever since. Previously, she served as director of public relations and special projects for New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, as a public information officer for the FBI and as director of public relations for LCMC Health and its six hospitals. Through her work with New Orleans & Company, Romig Haskins has helped showcase New Orleans during some of its biggest sporting events, including Super Bowl LIX in 2025.
"Growing up in our family, serving New Orleans was simply what we did. Whether through sports, tourism or public service, we've always believed in showcasing everything that makes this city special," said Mary Beth Romig Haskins, associate vice president of communications and public relations for New Orleans & Company. "Being inducted alongside my father and both my brothers is one of the greatest honors of my career, and I'm grateful to the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation for recognizing our family's commitment to this community."
Tables for the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Honors are available at www.honorsluncheon.com. Additional speaker announcements are forthcoming.
Learn more about the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation's mission at www.gnosports.com.