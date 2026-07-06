Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation expands 2026 Hall of Fame Class to include members of Romig family

Jay Romig is in his 50th year with the New Orleans Saints, having joined the club in 1977 as an assistant athletic trainer before taking on leadership roles across football operations, business operations and technology. In 1979, he established the club's Information Technology Department and has since led numerous operational initiatives, coordinated training camp logistics at multiple locations, assisted with team travel and served as a longtime board member of the Saints Hall of Fame. A New Orleans native and graduate of Brother Martin High School and the University of New Orleans, Romig has dedicated his career to supporting the organization behind the scenes and helping ensure the success of Saints operations for five decades.

"I have spent my career working behind the scenes to support the Saints and help make game day and major events successful, just as my father dedicated decades to creating unforgettable moments for fans," said Jay Romig, executive director of administration for the Saints. "To be inducted alongside him and my siblings is incredibly meaningful. This recognition celebrates not just our careers, but our family's lifelong love for New Orleans and its sports community."

Mary Beth Romig Haskins has built an accomplished career in communications, public relations and public service. She currently serves as associate vice president of communications and public relations for New Orleans & Company, where she helps promote the city and support major events that attract visitors from around the world. She is also going on her 34th season in House Controls with the New Orleans Saints as the public address announcer's "spotter." Romig Haskin's father drafted her into this position in 1992 and she has been with the team ever since. Previously, she served as director of public relations and special projects for New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, as a public information officer for the FBI and as director of public relations for LCMC Health and its six hospitals. Through her work with New Orleans & Company, Romig Haskins has helped showcase New Orleans during some of its biggest sporting events, including Super Bowl LIX in 2025.

"Growing up in our family, serving New Orleans was simply what we did. Whether through sports, tourism or public service, we've always believed in showcasing everything that makes this city special," said Mary Beth Romig Haskins, associate vice president of communications and public relations for New Orleans & Company. "Being inducted alongside my father and both my brothers is one of the greatest honors of my career, and I'm grateful to the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation for recognizing our family's commitment to this community."

Tables for the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Honors are available at www.honorsluncheon.com. Additional speaker announcements are forthcoming.