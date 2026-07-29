Taysom Hill shares statement, thank you to New Orleans

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill posted on social media Wednesday, thanking the organization, city of New Orleans, and Saints fans for his tenure with the team.
For the last nine years, New Orleans has been so much more than the city where I played. It's where my family built a life, where our oldest son was born, and where we formed relationships and made memories that will stay with us forever.
I've taken time this offseason to think carefully about what comes next for my family and me. I still don't have a clear answer about what the future holds, but I know that returning to New Orleans is not in the cards. As training camp begins, I didn't want my silence to be misinterpreted, and as hard as it is to put into words, I wanted to express my gratitude.
To the city of New Orleans: thank you. I had always heard, "If you love New Orleans, New Orleans will love you back." That could not have been more true. You exceeded every expectation I had of what it would be like to live and play in a city. The passion, loyalty, and support you showed my family and me over these nine seasons were truly one of a kind. We will always be grateful for the way you embraced us both on and off the field!
Thank you to Mrs. Benson, my teammates, and the entire Saints organization. What I will remember most are the relationships I built with so many people throughout the organization. You helped make me a better player, but more importantly, a better person. I feel incredibly fortunate to have worked alongside so many great people, and I'm grateful for everything we experience together.
I'm still working through what comes next, but I couldn't move forward without taking the time to say thank you. New Orleans, you will always hold a special place in our hearts, and we will always be cheering you on.
Forever a Saint
- Taysom Hill
Mickey Loomis on Taysom Hill's career:
"Taysom's career to this point as a member of the Saints organization has been remarkable in all facets. His intelligence, unique athletic ability, versatility and unselfishness have benefited this team in many facets for the past nine seasons. Additionally, he's been a great teammate and excellent leader and mentor. We thank Taysom for all his great contributions, and we are positive that a day will come when all of his accomplishments can be properly celebrated." – Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager on Taysom Hill (7/29/2026)
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill in action throughout the 2025 NFL season.