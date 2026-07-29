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Taysom Hill shares statement, thank you to New Orleans

Saints tight end thanks team and city for nine-season run

Jul 29, 2026 at 06:45 PM
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New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill posted on social media Wednesday, thanking the organization, city of New Orleans, and Saints fans for his tenure with the team.

For the last nine years, New Orleans has been so much more than the city where I played. It's where my family built a life, where our oldest son was born, and where we formed relationships and made memories that will stay with us forever.

I've taken time this offseason to think carefully about what comes next for my family and me. I still don't have a clear answer about what the future holds, but I know that returning to New Orleans is not in the cards. As training camp begins, I didn't want my silence to be misinterpreted, and as hard as it is to put into words, I wanted to express my gratitude.

To the city of New Orleans: thank you. I had always heard, "If you love New Orleans, New Orleans will love you back." That could not have been more true. You exceeded every expectation I had of what it would be like to live and play in a city. The passion, loyalty, and support you showed my family and me over these nine seasons were truly one of a kind. We will always be grateful for the way you embraced us both on and off the field!

Thank you to Mrs. Benson, my teammates, and the entire Saints organization. What I will remember most are the relationships I built with so many people throughout the organization. You helped make me a better player, but more importantly, a better person. I feel incredibly fortunate to have worked alongside so many great people, and I'm grateful for everything we experience together.

I'm still working through what comes next, but I couldn't move forward without taking the time to say thank you. New Orleans, you will always hold a special place in our hearts, and we will always be cheering you on.

Forever a Saint
- Taysom Hill

Mickey Loomis on Taysom Hill's career:

"Taysom's career to this point as a member of the Saints organization has been remarkable in all facets. His intelligence, unique athletic ability, versatility and unselfishness have benefited this team in many facets for the past nine seasons. Additionally, he's been a great teammate and excellent leader and mentor. We thank Taysom for all his great contributions, and we are positive that a day will come when all of his accomplishments can be properly celebrated." – Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager on Taysom Hill (7/29/2026)

Photos: Taysom Hill | 2025 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill in action throughout the 2025 NFL season.

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New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) scores a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots for Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on October 12, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) scores a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots for Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on October 12, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) celebrates during the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots for Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on October 12, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) celebrates during the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots for Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on October 12, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) runs into the endzone during the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots for Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on October 12, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) runs into the endzone during the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots for Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on October 12, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) runs during the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots for Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on October 12, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) runs during the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots for Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on October 12, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 19, 2025 at Soldier Field.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 19, 2025 at Soldier Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) holds onto the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 19, 2025 at Soldier Field.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) holds onto the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 19, 2025 at Soldier Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) throws the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 19, 2025 at Soldier Field.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) throws the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 19, 2025 at Soldier Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) signals during the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams for Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 2, 2025 at SoFi Stadium.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) signals during the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams for Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 2, 2025 at SoFi Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams for Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 2, 2025 at SoFi Stadium.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams for Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 2, 2025 at SoFi Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams for Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 2, 2025 at SoFi Stadium.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams for Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 2, 2025 at SoFi Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) gives a stiff arm during the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams for Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 2, 2025 at SoFi Stadium.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) gives a stiff arm during the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams for Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 2, 2025 at SoFi Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams for Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 2, 2025 at SoFi Stadium.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams for Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 2, 2025 at SoFi Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) takes the snap during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 9, 2025 at Bank of America  Stadium.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) takes the snap during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 9, 2025 at Bank of America  Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) pushes through contact during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 9, 2025 at Bank of America  Stadium.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) pushes through contact during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 9, 2025 at Bank of America  Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) reads the route during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 9, 2025 at Bank of America  Stadium.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) reads the route during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 9, 2025 at Bank of America  Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 9, 2025 at Bank of America  Stadium.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 9, 2025 at Bank of America  Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) finds a seam during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 9, 2025 at Bank of America  Stadium.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) finds a seam during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 9, 2025 at Bank of America  Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) and QB Tyler Shough (6) celebrate during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 9, 2025 at Bank of America  Stadium.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) and QB Tyler Shough (6) celebrate during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 9, 2025 at Bank of America  Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) and LS Zach Wood (48) run on the return during the New Orleans Saints game against the Miami Dolphins for Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 30, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) and LS Zach Wood (48) run on the return during the New Orleans Saints game against the Miami Dolphins for Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 30, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) signals a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 7, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) signals a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 7, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 23, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 23, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 23, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 23, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) throws the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Jets for Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 21, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) throws the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Jets for Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 21, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Jets for Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 21, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Jets for Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 21, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) catches the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Jets for Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 21, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) catches the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Jets for Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 21, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) runs into the endzone during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Jets for Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 21, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) runs into the endzone during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Jets for Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 21, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) celebrates during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Jets for Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 21, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) celebrates during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Jets for Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 21, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) handles the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans for Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 28, 2025 at Nissan Stadium.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) handles the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans for Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 28, 2025 at Nissan Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) smiles during the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans for Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 28, 2025 at Nissan Stadium.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) smiles during the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans for Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 28, 2025 at Nissan Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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