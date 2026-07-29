Taysom Hill shares statement, thank you to New Orleans

For the last nine years, New Orleans has been so much more than the city where I played. It's where my family built a life, where our oldest son was born, and where we formed relationships and made memories that will stay with us forever.

I've taken time this offseason to think carefully about what comes next for my family and me. I still don't have a clear answer about what the future holds, but I know that returning to New Orleans is not in the cards. As training camp begins, I didn't want my silence to be misinterpreted, and as hard as it is to put into words, I wanted to express my gratitude.

To the city of New Orleans: thank you. I had always heard, "If you love New Orleans, New Orleans will love you back." That could not have been more true. You exceeded every expectation I had of what it would be like to live and play in a city. The passion, loyalty, and support you showed my family and me over these nine seasons were truly one of a kind. We will always be grateful for the way you embraced us both on and off the field!

Thank you to Mrs. Benson, my teammates, and the entire Saints organization. What I will remember most are the relationships I built with so many people throughout the organization. You helped make me a better player, but more importantly, a better person. I feel incredibly fortunate to have worked alongside so many great people, and I'm grateful for everything we experience together.

I'm still working through what comes next, but I couldn't move forward without taking the time to say thank you. New Orleans, you will always hold a special place in our hearts, and we will always be cheering you on.