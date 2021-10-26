Tackle for loss, sack helped push Seattle out of FG range on critical defensive stand for New Orleans Saints | Turning Points of the Game

Seattle – The New Orleans Saints kept defending every blade of grass on Monday night until they put more grass between Seattle and a scoring opportunity than was comfortable for the Seahawks in the Saints' 13-10 victory at Lumen Field.

They kept defending until a comfortable field-goal attempt, of 40 or 41 yards, became a much more precarious attempt of 53 yards in the fourth quarter, as Seattle sought to take a lead that it might have carried to a win.

But that's what the Saints did defensively for all but one play – an 84-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter – as they absorbed the shock and responded with composed force to help the team win its second straight game, and third in its last four to raise its record to 4-2.

The score was tied 10-10 in the fourth quarter when Seattle began a drive at its own 20 with 12:21 left, and drove to the Saints' 23 in seven plays, setting up first-and-10 from there with 8:36 left. From there, New Orleans' defense – which allowed just 219 yards in the game – took over.

On first down, linebacker Demario Davis﻿, who played one of the best games of his standout Saints' career, tackled running back Alex Collins for a 1-yard loss. Second down, a short pass from Geno Smith to receiver Freddie Swain was stopped for no gain by rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo.