Tackle for loss, sack helped push Seattle out of FG range on critical defensive stand for New Orleans Saints | Turning Points of the Game

Seattle – The New Orleans Saints kept defending every blade of grass on Monday night until they put more grass between Seattle and a scoring opportunity than was comfortable for the Seahawks in the Saints' 13-10 victory at Lumen Field.
They kept defending until a comfortable field-goal attempt, of 40 or 41 yards, became a much more precarious attempt of 53 yards in the fourth quarter, as Seattle sought to take a lead that it might have carried to a win.
But that's what the Saints did defensively for all but one play – an 84-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter – as they absorbed the shock and responded with composed force to help the team win its second straight game, and third in its last four to raise its record to 4-2.
The score was tied 10-10 in the fourth quarter when Seattle began a drive at its own 20 with 12:21 left, and drove to the Saints' 23 in seven plays, setting up first-and-10 from there with 8:36 left. From there, New Orleans' defense – which allowed just 219 yards in the game – took over.
On first down, linebacker Demario Davis, who played one of the best games of his standout Saints' career, tackled running back Alex Collins for a 1-yard loss. Second down, a short pass from Geno Smith to receiver Freddie Swain was stopped for no gain by rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo.
Third down, the big push came: Smith took a shotgun snap but before he could find an open receiver, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon broke through the offensive line and sacked Smith for an 11-yard loss.
In three plays, the Saints' defense took back 12 yards after allowing a quick 57 yards on the drive. And when Seattle kicker Jason Myers lined up for his 53-yard attempt with 6:49 left, on a wet night with the wind blowing, his kick sailed wide left.
From there, New Orleans put together its own lead-taking field goal drive – aided by a roughing the passer penalty on third-and-9, and an encroachment penalty on fourth-and-5 as the Saints lined up to attempt a 42-yard field goal, which gave New Orleans another first down. And when Brian Johnson made a chip shot, 33-yarder with 1:56 left, all that was left was for the Saints' defense to once again do what it did best against Seattle.
One last defensive stand, on which the Saints sacked Smith twice more and forced two incompletions, buttoned up the win.