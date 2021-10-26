New Orleans Saints fight through elements and Seahawks en route to victory Monday night

Seattle, Wash. – Whatever it takes.

Survive and advance.

Find a way.

Whichever cliché feels best, use it, because all apply to the 2021 New Orleans Saints through six games. The latest exhibit submitted was their 13-10 victory over the Seahawks on Monday night at Lumen Field, which raised the Saints' record to 4-2 and marked yet another game in which New Orleans married together some standout defense, just enough offense and adequate special teams in order to post a win.

OFFENSE: Truthfully, the overall numbers should have been better. New Orleans' 222 passing yards could have been nearer to, or above, 300 if not for a couple of deep throws that probably should have been completions rather than incompletions. But the Saints were 2 of 13 on third down (2 for 2 on fourth down helped), and they didn't convert touchdowns on three of four trips inside the red zone. Often, those numbers accompany a losing effort, so the fact that the Saints were able to overcome them and win says a little about the resiliency they did show. One particularly standout drive – 19 plays, 86 yards, lasting 10:16 – would have been a slice of perfection had it resulted in a touchdown, instead of Brian Johnson's 21-yard field goal. There's cleanup work to be done, and it'll begin with receivers catching the passes that are there to be caught.

DEFENSE: The Saints gave up an 84-yard touchdown pass on their fifth defensive play. On the other 54 plays, they allowed 135 yards and rolled up a season-high five sacks. Seattle never advanced to the red zone, was 3 of 12 on third down and came up empty on its only fourth-down attempt. Frankly, other than the touchdown play, New Orleans was as dominant defensively as it has been in any game this season. The defense held when it needed to; Seattle missed field goal attempts of 44 and 53 yards, but those attempts would have been shorter – and had a better chance to be successful – if the Saints' defense hadn't bowed up and stopped the drives when it did. The run defense continues to lead the way (90 yards allowed on 28 attempts), but it was a solid overall effort that helped New Orleans win its third road game this season.