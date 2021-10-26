Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints fight through elements and Seahawks en route to victory Monday night

Defense allowed 219 yards in another standout effort

Oct 26, 2021 at 12:05 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Seahawks Week 7 2021

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
1 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
2 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
3 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
4 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
5 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
6 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
7 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
8 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
9 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
10 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
11 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
12 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
13 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
14 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
15 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
16 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
17 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
18 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
19 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
20 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
21 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
22 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
23 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
24 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
25 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
26 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
27 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
28 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
29 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
30 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
31 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
32 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
33 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
34 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
35 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
36 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
37 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
38 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
39 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
40 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
41 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
42 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
43 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
44 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
45 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
46 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
47 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ben VanHouten/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
48 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ben VanHouten/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
49 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ben VanHouten/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Seattle, Wash. – Whatever it takes.

Survive and advance.

Find a way.

Whichever cliché feels best, use it, because all apply to the 2021 New Orleans Saints through six games. The latest exhibit submitted was their 13-10 victory over the Seahawks on Monday night at Lumen Field, which raised the Saints' record to 4-2 and marked yet another game in which New Orleans married together some standout defense, just enough offense and adequate special teams in order to post a win.

OFFENSE: Truthfully, the overall numbers should have been better. New Orleans' 222 passing yards could have been nearer to, or above, 300 if not for a couple of deep throws that probably should have been completions rather than incompletions. But the Saints were 2 of 13 on third down (2 for 2 on fourth down helped), and they didn't convert touchdowns on three of four trips inside the red zone. Often, those numbers accompany a losing effort, so the fact that the Saints were able to overcome them and win says a little about the resiliency they did show. One particularly standout drive – 19 plays, 86 yards, lasting 10:16 – would have been a slice of perfection had it resulted in a touchdown, instead of Brian Johnson's 21-yard field goal. There's cleanup work to be done, and it'll begin with receivers catching the passes that are there to be caught.

DEFENSE: The Saints gave up an 84-yard touchdown pass on their fifth defensive play. On the other 54 plays, they allowed 135 yards and rolled up a season-high five sacks. Seattle never advanced to the red zone, was 3 of 12 on third down and came up empty on its only fourth-down attempt. Frankly, other than the touchdown play, New Orleans was as dominant defensively as it has been in any game this season. The defense held when it needed to; Seattle missed field goal attempts of 44 and 53 yards, but those attempts would have been shorter – and had a better chance to be successful – if the Saints' defense hadn't bowed up and stopped the drives when it did. The run defense continues to lead the way (90 yards allowed on 28 attempts), but it was a solid overall effort that helped New Orleans win its third road game this season.

SPECIAL TEAMS: When the weather conditions are factored in, it was an outstanding day overall for the units. Johnson kicked 21- and 33-yard field goals, Blake Gillikin continued to show he's one of the league's best punters (47.5-yard average gross, 44.3 net) and Ty Montgomery had a 33-yard kickoff return that showed some pop. Add in the fact that virtually nothing was surrendered on returns (19 yards on two punt returns, and a 17.7-yard average on three kickoff returns) and the special team units were more than solid.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints defense delivers in 13-10 win over Seattle Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football'

Linebacker Demario Davis, defensive teammates step up on the road with five sacks
news

Live Updates from Saints at Seahawks Week 7 | 2021 NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 7 matchup during the 2021 NFL season
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Seattle Seahawks

Marcus Davenport, Kwon Alexander, Tre'Quan Smith activated from IR
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Seahawks 2021 NFL Week 7

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 25, 2021
news

Saints at Seahawks Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 7

Coming off of a Week Six bye, the New Orleans Saints (3-2) will return to action, making their 2021 prime time debut on Monday Night Football at 7:15 p.m. CT, playing the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Receiver Marquez Callaway has career-best game to bolster New Orleans Saints offense against Washington

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore paced defense, punter Blake Gillikin led special teams
news

New Orleans Saints overcome self-inflicted wounds, post gutsy road win over Washington

Four TD passes by Winston, 11 third-down stops on defense lead the way
news

New Orleans Saints leg out a wild win over Washington Football Team 33-22

The Saints improve to 3-2 heading into the bye
news

Replay of Live Updates from Saints at Washington Week 5 | 2021 NFL

Washington Football Team vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 5 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives, roster moves for game vs. Washington Football Team | NFL Week 5

Wide receiver Kenny Stills elevated to active roster
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Washington 2021 NFL Week 5

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team on Oct. 10, 2021
Advertising