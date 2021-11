New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman has most productive game this season against Eagles | Helmet Stickers for Week 11

OFFENSE: Tight end Adam Trautman has had some difficult days this season, including a few notable drops and a lost fumble. And Sunday didn't have the ending anyone envisioned for him – he left the game after a tough catch in the fourth quarter. But before he had to exit, he had put together his best game of the season – five catches for 58 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown in second quarter to pull New Orleans to within 14-7. The catch was a fantastic adjustment by Trautman, who stopped as he ran left along the back of the end zone, and lunged back to his right to snare the pass from Trevor Siemian. The 17-yard catch in the fourth quarter on which he was injured probably was his most acrobatic catch of the season, a contested grab between two defenders.