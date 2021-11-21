New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman has most productive game this season against Eagles | Helmet Stickers for Week 11

OFFENSE: Tight end Adam Trautman has had some difficult days this season, including a few notable drops and a lost fumble. And Sunday didn't have the ending anyone envisioned for him – he left the game after a tough catch in the fourth quarter. But before he had to exit, he had put together his best game of the season – five catches for 58 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown in second quarter to pull New Orleans to within 14-7. The catch was a fantastic adjustment by Trautman, who stopped as he ran left along the back of the end zone, and lunged back to his right to snare the pass from Trevor Siemian﻿. The 17-yard catch in the fourth quarter on which he was injured probably was his most acrobatic catch of the season, a contested grab between two defenders.