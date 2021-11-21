Philadelphia Eagles hang on for 40-29 victory over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 11

Siemian, who replaced Jameis Winston at quarterback after Winston was lost for the season to an injury sustained against Tampa Bay on Oct. 31, had an uneven performance, completing 22 of 40 passes for 214 yards with three touchdown passes (18 yards to Adam Trautman﻿, 26 yards to Marquez Callaway﻿, four yards to ﻿Lil'Jordan Humphrey﻿), a 17-yard touchdown run and the two interceptions. Tight end Adam Trautman, who had five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown, left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.

In addition to Kamara and Winston, the Saints were missing three-fifths of their starting offensive line (Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat and Ryan Ramczyk) and star receiver Michael Thomas.

The New Orleans defense was relatively healthy but struggled to contain Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and running backs Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard. Hurts had two short touchdown runs in the first quarter and put the game away with a 24-yard touchdown run with 3:59 to play. Philadelphia kicker Jake Elliott converted on all four of his field-goal attempts (50, 37, 33 and 47 yards).

Defensive end Cameron Jordan recorded a sack, giving him 98.5 for his career.