Philadelphia Eagles hang on for 40-29 victory over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 11

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
A lengthy injury report and the rushing attack of the Philadelphia Eagles was too much for the New Orleans Saints to overcome as they dropped their third consecutive game, this time a 40-29 defeat to the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 21 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
The loss dropped the Saints to 5-5 with a Thanksgiving night game coming up against the Buffalo Bills at Caesars Superdome.
"We didn't do the things necessary to win in this league," Saints Coach Sean Payton said. "All of us have to do a better job. It's going to be a short week."
The Eagles (5-6) ran the ball at will against the Saints, carrying the ball 50 times for 242 yards. Philadelphia also forced Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian into two interceptions, the second one returned 51 yards for a touchdown by cornerback Darius Slay toward the end of the second quarter.
Mark Ingram II, starting at running back in place of an injured Alvin Kamara, carried the ball 16 times for 88 yards and caught six passes for 25 yards. He lost a fumble early in the third quarter, the team's third turnover.
Siemian, who replaced Jameis Winston at quarterback after Winston was lost for the season to an injury sustained against Tampa Bay on Oct. 31, had an uneven performance, completing 22 of 40 passes for 214 yards with three touchdown passes (18 yards to Adam Trautman, 26 yards to Marquez Callaway, four yards to Lil'Jordan Humphrey), a 17-yard touchdown run and the two interceptions. Tight end Adam Trautman, who had five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown, left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.
In addition to Kamara and Winston, the Saints were missing three-fifths of their starting offensive line (Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat and Ryan Ramczyk) and star receiver Michael Thomas.
The New Orleans defense was relatively healthy but struggled to contain Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and running backs Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard. Hurts had two short touchdown runs in the first quarter and put the game away with a 24-yard touchdown run with 3:59 to play. Philadelphia kicker Jake Elliott converted on all four of his field-goal attempts (50, 37, 33 and 47 yards).
Defensive end Cameron Jordan recorded a sack, giving him 98.5 for his career.
The Saints scored 15 consecutive points in the fourth quarter - 22 total for the period - to get back into the game. It was the third consecutive fourth quarter rally for the Saints (22 points in fourth quarter of loss to Atlanta, nine points in loss to Tennessee) but they came up short each time. It is the team's first three-game losing streak since the 2016 season.