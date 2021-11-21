New Orleans Saints suffer thorough defeat to Philadelphia Eagles

The offense was stagnant, the defense was porous against the run and special teams couldn't break a big play, and even missed another point-after attempt. All in all, it was a recipe for a third consecutive loss for the Saints (5-5), who have a short week to recover in time for their Thanksgiving night game against Buffalo in the Caesars Superdome.

OFFENSE: Three turnovers, including the first two interceptions of the season by quarterback Trevor Siemian – one of them returned 51 yards for a touchdown – was too much to overcome for an offense that was missing its most important player (running back Alvin Kamara﻿) and its two starting offensive tackles (Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk). New Orleans totaled 323 yards, but most of them came in a 22-point fourth quarter; the Saints trailed 33-7 entering the fourth. The red zone efficiency remains high (3 of 4), so that's encouraging. But the inability to convert third downs early was a large factor in New Orleans only having possession for 22:59. The Saints are too wounded to make as many mistakes on offense as they did Sunday.