New Orleans Saints suffer thorough defeat to Philadelphia Eagles

The offense was stagnant, the defense was porous against the run and special teams couldn't break a big play, and even missed another point-after attempt. All in all, it was a recipe for a third consecutive loss for the Saints (5-5), who have a short week to recover in time for their Thanksgiving night game against Buffalo in the Caesars Superdome.

OFFENSE: Three turnovers, including the first two interceptions of the season by quarterback Trevor Siemian – one of them returned 51 yards for a touchdown – was too much to overcome for an offense that was missing its most important player (running back Alvin Kamara) and its two starting offensive tackles (Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk). New Orleans totaled 323 yards, but most of them came in a 22-point fourth quarter; the Saints trailed 33-7 entering the fourth. The red zone efficiency remains high (3 of 4), so that's encouraging. But the inability to convert third downs early was a large factor in New Orleans only having possession for 22:59. The Saints are too wounded to make as many mistakes on offense as they did Sunday.