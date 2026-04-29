Tyree Wilson: Five Things to Know about new Saints edge

1. Drafted to Las Vegas Raiders

Wilson began his NFL career after being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders seventh overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. In his first three seasons with the Raiders, he played in 50 games, missing only a single contest due to injury. In those 50 appearances including seven starts, he recorded 91 tackles (57 solo), 12 sacks, 16 stops for a loss, one pass breakup, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

2. Putting Points on the Board

In 2025, Wilson scored the first points of his NFL career by hauling down Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele for a 10-yard loss and a safety in Week 18. The safety gave the Raiders a 11-6 lead with 4:37 remaining in the game. The Raiders would go on to win 14-12.

3. Texas Tech Red Raiders Star