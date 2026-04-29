Tyree Wilson: Five Things to Know about new Saints edge

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club completed a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for EDGE Tyree Wilson. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:
1. Drafted to Las Vegas Raiders
Wilson began his NFL career after being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders seventh overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. In his first three seasons with the Raiders, he played in 50 games, missing only a single contest due to injury. In those 50 appearances including seven starts, he recorded 91 tackles (57 solo), 12 sacks, 16 stops for a loss, one pass breakup, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
2. Putting Points on the Board
In 2025, Wilson scored the first points of his NFL career by hauling down Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele for a 10-yard loss and a safety in Week 18. The safety gave the Raiders a 11-6 lead with 4:37 remaining in the game. The Raiders would go on to win 14-12.
3. Texas Tech Red Raiders Star
Wilson broke out in college with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. During his junior and senior years, he tallied 99 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. In his senior year, he was named first team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), USA Today, The Athletic and Phil Steele Magazine. He finished his collegiate career with 44 games played (28 starts), recording 121 tackles (76 solo), 17 sacks, 32 stops for a loss, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery with Texas A&M (2018-2019) and Texas Tech (2020-2022).
4. Tyler Shough's Former Teammate
During his time with the Red Raiders in 2021 and 2022, he played alongside Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. He also played alongside Saints defensive lineman Myles Cole in 2022.
5. West Rusk Raiders Star
Wilson attended West Rusk High School near his hometown of Henderson, Texas. He racked up 249 career tackles with 60 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in three high school seasons with the Raiders. He was named the District 9-3A Division-II Defensive MVP as a senior and an AP Class 3A second-team All-State selection.
The New Orleans Saints announced that the club acquired defensive end Tyree Wilson in a trade with the Las Vegas Radiers during the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out Wilson in action with the Raiders during his NFL career.