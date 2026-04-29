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Tyree Wilson: Five Things to Know about new Saints edge

Saints add former seventh overall pick in draft-day trade with Las Vegas Raiders

Apr 29, 2026 at 01:42 PM
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club completed a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for EDGE Tyree Wilson. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:

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Tyree Wilson

#- DE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 275 lbs
  • College: Texas Tech
1. Drafted to Las Vegas Raiders

Wilson began his NFL career after being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders seventh overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. In his first three seasons with the Raiders, he played in 50 games, missing only a single contest due to injury. In those 50 appearances including seven starts, he recorded 91 tackles (57 solo), 12 sacks, 16 stops for a loss, one pass breakup, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

2. Putting Points on the Board

In 2025, Wilson scored the first points of his NFL career by hauling down Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele for a 10-yard loss and a safety in Week 18. The safety gave the Raiders a 11-6 lead with 4:37 remaining in the game. The Raiders would go on to win 14-12.

3. Texas Tech Red Raiders Star

Wilson broke out in college with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. During his junior and senior years, he tallied 99 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. In his senior year, he was named first team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), USA Today, The Athletic and Phil Steele Magazine. He finished his collegiate career with 44 games played (28 starts), recording 121 tackles (76 solo), 17 sacks, 32 stops for a loss, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery with Texas A&M (2018-2019) and Texas Tech (2020-2022).

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4. Tyler Shough's Former Teammate

During his time with the Red Raiders in 2021 and 2022, he played alongside Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. He also played alongside Saints defensive lineman Myles Cole in 2022.

5. West Rusk Raiders Star

Wilson attended West Rusk High School near his hometown of Henderson, Texas. He racked up 249 career tackles with 60 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in three high school seasons with the Raiders. He was named the District 9-3A Division-II Defensive MVP as a senior and an AP Class 3A second-team All-State selection.

Tyree Wilson | Meet the Saints Roster Photos

The New Orleans Saints announced that the club acquired defensive end Tyree Wilson in a trade with the Las Vegas Radiers during the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out Wilson in action with the Raiders during his NFL career.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) pursues a play on defense against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) pursues a play on defense against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Jeff Lewis/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev. Raiders defeated the Browns 20-16.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev. Raiders defeated the Browns 20-16.

Jeff Lewis/Associated Press
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas.
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Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson comes onto the field during introductions before the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson comes onto the field during introductions before the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo.

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (17) is sacked in the end zone Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) for a safety during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas.
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Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (17) is sacked in the end zone Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) for a safety during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas.

John Locher/Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) fumbles as he is sacked for an 8-yard loss by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas.
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Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) fumbles as he is sacked for an 8-yard loss by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas.

John Locher/Associated Press
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs from a tackle from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the second half of an NFL game Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas.
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Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs from a tackle from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the second half of an NFL game Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Candice Ward/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Associated Press
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