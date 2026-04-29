Tyler Shough has had a busy offseason, but the work is just getting started

But lest the notion forms that his focus needs to narrow, understand that preparation has been given proper priority.

"I've been in here every morning," Shough said of his presence at the Saints' practice facility. "Every morning of the offseason it's kind of part of the routine. All the extracurricular stuff — being out in New Orleans, all the things that we've been doing, is just afternoon and part of 'Dad' life.

"I'm usually one of the later guys coming in, I've got to make sure the baby and wife are good in the morning. But probably the most encouraging thing is seeing the amount of guys that are in the building, when they don't necessarily have to be.

"I feel like more than anything, it's revealing of how much more work we have to do, but also the passion and knowing that the work that we're putting in now is going to pay dividends off in the fall and for years to come. For me, it makes me want to just keep going because I only played half a year and I feel like I have so much room to get better. That's my mindset this whole offseason."

For Shough, it's a world of difference. He wasn't drafted until after voluntary workouts began last year. This year, he enters with a grasp of the offense and of the expectations for him and the team.

"There's so much unknown when you're in your rookie year, just schedule-wise, new faces, new playbook, trying to earn the respect of everybody," he said. "And it takes time. I think for now, the standard is set and our goals are extremely high.

"I think we see what we're capable of and my job is to have that sense of urgency from Day 1 on April 20. I'm just excited to get back with everybody. I've been in here trying to do everything I can to pour in to New Orleans and guys around me. Whenever we hit the ground running, the only thing that's going to stop us is ourselves."