Tyler Shough has had a busy offseason, but the work is just getting started

Tyler Shough hasn't been everywhere all at once this offseason; it only feels that way. Regardless of whether the New Orleans Saints' second-year quarterback covets the title, he has become the face of the franchise after leading New Orleans to a 5-4 record in his nine starts and completing 221 of 327 passes for 2,384 yards and 10 touchdowns, with six interceptions.
"I feel like I haven't done anything yet to deserve it," Shough said.
But that goes along with the job description, and Shough hasn't disappointed as the Saints look toward the offseason schedule (the voluntary workout program began on April 20, with OTAs scheduled to begin May 27).
His face has been in so many places that there hasn't been a need for a "Where's Tyler" moment. He has popped up on various podcasts; as grand marshal for the Krewe of Pygmalion parade; he and wife Jordan became parents to a son a little over two months ago; he was at Super Bowl LX in San Francisco for NFL Honors and was named Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year; he traveled to Paris as a Saints ambassador for the NFL game that will be played there this season; and recently appeared in the Zurich Classic Celebrity Shootout.
Toss in appearances at a Savannah Bananas game and the Hondo Rodeo Fest, and it appears to have been a whiplash-worthy schedule.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.
But lest the notion forms that his focus needs to narrow, understand that preparation has been given proper priority.
"I've been in here every morning," Shough said of his presence at the Saints' practice facility. "Every morning of the offseason it's kind of part of the routine. All the extracurricular stuff — being out in New Orleans, all the things that we've been doing, is just afternoon and part of 'Dad' life.
"I'm usually one of the later guys coming in, I've got to make sure the baby and wife are good in the morning. But probably the most encouraging thing is seeing the amount of guys that are in the building, when they don't necessarily have to be.
"I feel like more than anything, it's revealing of how much more work we have to do, but also the passion and knowing that the work that we're putting in now is going to pay dividends off in the fall and for years to come. For me, it makes me want to just keep going because I only played half a year and I feel like I have so much room to get better. That's my mindset this whole offseason."
For Shough, it's a world of difference. He wasn't drafted until after voluntary workouts began last year. This year, he enters with a grasp of the offense and of the expectations for him and the team.
"There's so much unknown when you're in your rookie year, just schedule-wise, new faces, new playbook, trying to earn the respect of everybody," he said. "And it takes time. I think for now, the standard is set and our goals are extremely high.
"I think we see what we're capable of and my job is to have that sense of urgency from Day 1 on April 20. I'm just excited to get back with everybody. I've been in here trying to do everything I can to pour in to New Orleans and guys around me. Whenever we hit the ground running, the only thing that's going to stop us is ourselves."
Shough, and Saints fans, are hopeful about the possibilities.