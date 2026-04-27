 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints waive three players

Apr 27, 2026 at 04:23 PM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
CP-Transaction-Alert-2025-1920x1080

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has waived wide receiver Elijah Cooks, running back Evan Hull and wide receiver Samori Toure.

Related Content

news

Tyree Wilson hopes to experience own career surge with New Orleans Saints

Edge rusher sees resurgence of Saints edge rusher Chase Young as blueprint for path to production

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 10 undrafted free agents

Undrafted free agents join New Orleans' eight selections from the 2026 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints add offensive weapons, speed in NFL Draft

"I think it was a little something for everyone — offense, defense and special teams"

news

New Orleans Saints acquire edge Tyree Wilson

Saints also acquire a seventh-round pick (219th overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for New Orleans' first of two 2026 fifth-round selections (150th overall) in the trade with the Las Vegas Raiders

news

New Orleans Saints add two Bulldogs on second day of NFL Draft

Defensive tackle Christen Miller, tight end Oscar Delp add depth

news

Arizona State coach says New Orleans Saints added insatiable competitor in receiver Jordyn Tyson

"If there's one thing that you know that you're going to get from J.T. is — the dude wants to be the best."

news

New Orleans Saints energize offense with addition of receiver Jordyn Tyson

"His versatility, the way he attacks the football, the way he catches the football, the way he can separate at the line of scrimmage — a lot of pluses with this one"

news

New Orleans Saints expect impact player at No. 8 overall in NFL Draft

"I know we're going to get a really good player at pick 8, so you get excited about that"

news

Saints announce 2026 offseason workout schedule

Saints offseason workout program begins April 20

news

New Orleans Saints training camp primarily will be in Metairie, aiming for joint practices, Coach Kellen Moore says

Moore: Saints made good strides in NFL free agency

news

At owners meetings, Kellen Moore envisions strong New Orleans backfield featuring Alvin Kamara and Travis Etienne

"It's a great situation for us"

2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

Advertising