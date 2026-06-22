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Jalen Moreno-Cropper: Five Things to Know about new Saints wide receiver

Saints add former Cowboys receiver fresh off season with Houston Gamblers in UFL

Jun 22, 2026 at 10:29 AM
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New Orleans Saints
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) carries the ball as Baltimore Ravens safety Sanoussi Kane (21) and Anthony Miller (6) defend in a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.
Richard W. Rodriguez/The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) carries the ball as Baltimore Ravens safety Sanoussi Kane (21) and Anthony Miller (6) defend in a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club signed wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:

This is a photo of Jalen Cropper of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo)

Jalen Moreno-Cropper

#85 WR

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 172 lbs
  • College: Fresno State
1. Experience with Dallas Cowboys

After signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Moreno-Cropper spent his rookie season on the Dallas practice squad, appearing in one game. In 2025, he played in three games with the Cowboys and returned three punts for 27 yards and two kickoffs for 38 yards.

2. Spent spring with UFL Houston Gamblers

Moreno-Cropper spent the spring playing for the UFL's Houston Gamblers. He played in seven games and caught 22 passes for 291 yards and returned five kickoffs for 213 yards with a 93-yard touchdown. He signed with the Saints alongside quarterback and UFL teammate Hunter Dekkers.

3. 100-yard UFL outing

In the Gamblers penultimate game of the season, Moreno-Cropper caught four passes on five targets for 103 yards including a 44-yard touchdown. It was the only 100-yard outing by a Gamblers wide receiver for the season.

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4. Fresno State Bulldogs star

Moreno-Cropper spent four seasons with the Fresno State Bulldogs where he played in 43 games and caught 220 receptions for 2,701 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also attempted 50 rushes for 465 yards and five touchdowns. Cropper also handled 14 punt returns for 297 yards. He also completed a pair of passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Moreno-Cropper earned First-Team All-Mountain West honors as a senior.

5. Versatile prep career with Buchanan High School and Sanger High School

Moreno-Cropper lined up all over the field during his high school career at Buchanan High School (2018) and Sanger High School (2015-17), playing at wide receiver, running back, quarterback, defensive back and as a returner.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper | Meet the Saints Roster Photos

The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper. Check out Cropper in action with the Dallas Cowboys during his NFL career.

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New Orleans Saints
Dallas Cowboys' Jalen Cropper returns a kick-off during a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
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Dallas Cowboys' Jalen Cropper returns a kick-off during a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug.11, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug.11, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.

Jeff Lewis/AP Photo
Dallas Cowboys' Jalen Cropper returns a kick-off during a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.
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Dallas Cowboys' Jalen Cropper returns a kick-off during a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.

Tony Gutierrez/The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug.11, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Rams defeated the Cowboys 13-12.
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Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug.11, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Rams defeated the Cowboys 13-12.

Jeff Lewis/AP Photo
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper works against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a presesaon NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2022.
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Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper works against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a presesaon NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2022.

Tony Gutierrez/The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys' Jalen Cropper returns a kick-off during a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.
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Dallas Cowboys' Jalen Cropper returns a kick-off during a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.

Tony Gutierrez/The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) carries the ball as Baltimore Ravens safety Sanoussi Kane (21) and Anthony Miller (6) defend in a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.
7 / 10

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) carries the ball as Baltimore Ravens safety Sanoussi Kane (21) and Anthony Miller (6) defend in a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.

Richard W. Rodriguez/The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif.

Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug.11, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Rams defeated the Cowboys 13-12.
9 / 10

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug.11, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Rams defeated the Cowboys 13-12.

Jeff Lewis/AP Photo
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.
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Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Adam Hunger/The Associated Press
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