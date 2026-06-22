Jalen Moreno-Cropper: Five Things to Know about new Saints wide receiver

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club signed wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:
1. Experience with Dallas Cowboys
After signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Moreno-Cropper spent his rookie season on the Dallas practice squad, appearing in one game. In 2025, he played in three games with the Cowboys and returned three punts for 27 yards and two kickoffs for 38 yards.
2. Spent spring with UFL Houston Gamblers
Moreno-Cropper spent the spring playing for the UFL's Houston Gamblers. He played in seven games and caught 22 passes for 291 yards and returned five kickoffs for 213 yards with a 93-yard touchdown. He signed with the Saints alongside quarterback and UFL teammate Hunter Dekkers.
3. 100-yard UFL outing
In the Gamblers penultimate game of the season, Moreno-Cropper caught four passes on five targets for 103 yards including a 44-yard touchdown. It was the only 100-yard outing by a Gamblers wide receiver for the season.
4. Fresno State Bulldogs star
Moreno-Cropper spent four seasons with the Fresno State Bulldogs where he played in 43 games and caught 220 receptions for 2,701 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also attempted 50 rushes for 465 yards and five touchdowns. Cropper also handled 14 punt returns for 297 yards. He also completed a pair of passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Moreno-Cropper earned First-Team All-Mountain West honors as a senior.
5. Versatile prep career with Buchanan High School and Sanger High School
Moreno-Cropper lined up all over the field during his high school career at Buchanan High School (2018) and Sanger High School (2015-17), playing at wide receiver, running back, quarterback, defensive back and as a returner.
The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper. Check out Cropper in action with the Dallas Cowboys during his NFL career.