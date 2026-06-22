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Tanner Brown: Five Things to Know about new Saints kicker

Saints add former Oklahoma State kicker after earning UFL Special Teams Player of the Year honors

Jun 22, 2026 at 10:30 AM
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New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) warms up before an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski/The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) warms up before an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Denver.

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club signed kicker Tanner Brown. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:

This is a 2024 photo of Tanner Brown of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Rams active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2024 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Tanner Brown

#46 K

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 177 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma State
1. UFL Special Teams Player of the Year

Brown joins the Saints fresh off playing for the Louisville Kings of the United Football League in the spring. Brown played in 10 regular season games and converted 25-of-28 field goals (89.3 pct.) to go with 23 PATs and a league-best 99 total points, earning UFL Special Teams Player of the Year honors. He also converted 4-of-4 attempts in the postseason helping the Kings to a United Bowl championship win. Brown proved particularly proficient from distance in the UFL, drilling 10-of-13 attempts from 50-59 yards and all three 60+ yard attempts between the regular season and postseason.

2. Two 60+ yard field goals in the same game

During the 2026 postseason, Brown made history by converting two field goals from 60+ yards in a single game, becoming the first kicker to do so. He nailed kicks from 60 and 63 yards in the Kings playoff game against the St. Louis Battlehawks, putting eight points on the board. In the UFL, each kick from 60+ yards is worth four points.

3. Oklahoma State Cowboys star

Brown finished his colligate career with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. In two seasons with the Cowboys, he made 39-of-44 field goals (88.6 pct.). In his final season in 2022, Brown finished the season ranked No. 3 in the FBS with a 95.7 field goal percentage after hitting 22 of his 23 field goal attempts. Brown was one of just two FBS players to attempt at least 20 field goals with only one miss, earning him second-team All-Big 12 honors.

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4. Tenure at UNLV and College of the Canyons

Brown spent his first two collegiate seasons at the College of the Canyons where he made 28-of-31 field goals and 100-of-102 extra points. He punted 71 times for 2,558 yards. After his stint in junior college, Brown walked on at UNLV where he played in all six games of UNLV's COVID-19 shortened season in 2020. He kicked off 24 times with an average of 56.9 yards, recording one touchback and punted 12 times with a long of 55 yards and an average of 45.5 yards.

5. Prepped at Saugas High School

He attended Saugas High School in his hometown of Santa Clarita, California where he was a punter and kicker. As a senior, he punted 37 times with a long of 60 and made 7-of-11 field goals and 16-of-18 PATs. He also played soccer for the Centurions, earning all-conference and all-league honors.

Tanner Brown | Meet the Saints Roster Photos

The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed kicker Tanner Brown. Check out Brown in action with the Los Angeles Rams during his NFL career.

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New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) kicks during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) kicks during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.

Kyusung Gong/The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) watches his field goal during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) watches his field goal during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.

Kyusung Gong/The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) prepares to kick for a field goal during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) prepares to kick for a field goal during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.

Kyusung Gong/The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) kicks for a field goal during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.
4 / 10

Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) kicks for a field goal during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.

Kyusung Gong/The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) kicks for a field goal during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) kicks for a field goal during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.

Kyusung Gong/The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) against the Denver Broncos of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug 26, 2023, in Denver.
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Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) against the Denver Broncos of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug 26, 2023, in Denver.

Bart Young/The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) reacts to a missed field goal attempt against the Denver Broncos during a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Denver.
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Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) reacts to a missed field goal attempt against the Denver Broncos during a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Denver.

Jack Dempsey/The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) kicks off against the Denver Broncos of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug 26, 2023, in Denver.
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Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) kicks off against the Denver Broncos of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug 26, 2023, in Denver.

Bart Young/The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) warms up before an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Denver.
9 / 10

Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) warms up before an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Denver.

David Zalubowski/The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) warms up before an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Denver.
10 / 10

Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) warms up before an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Denver.

David Zalubowski/The Associated Press
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