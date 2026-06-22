Tanner Brown: Five Things to Know about new Saints kicker

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club signed kicker Tanner Brown. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:
1. UFL Special Teams Player of the Year
Brown joins the Saints fresh off playing for the Louisville Kings of the United Football League in the spring. Brown played in 10 regular season games and converted 25-of-28 field goals (89.3 pct.) to go with 23 PATs and a league-best 99 total points, earning UFL Special Teams Player of the Year honors. He also converted 4-of-4 attempts in the postseason helping the Kings to a United Bowl championship win. Brown proved particularly proficient from distance in the UFL, drilling 10-of-13 attempts from 50-59 yards and all three 60+ yard attempts between the regular season and postseason.
2. Two 60+ yard field goals in the same game
During the 2026 postseason, Brown made history by converting two field goals from 60+ yards in a single game, becoming the first kicker to do so. He nailed kicks from 60 and 63 yards in the Kings playoff game against the St. Louis Battlehawks, putting eight points on the board. In the UFL, each kick from 60+ yards is worth four points.
3. Oklahoma State Cowboys star
Brown finished his colligate career with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. In two seasons with the Cowboys, he made 39-of-44 field goals (88.6 pct.). In his final season in 2022, Brown finished the season ranked No. 3 in the FBS with a 95.7 field goal percentage after hitting 22 of his 23 field goal attempts. Brown was one of just two FBS players to attempt at least 20 field goals with only one miss, earning him second-team All-Big 12 honors.
4. Tenure at UNLV and College of the Canyons
Brown spent his first two collegiate seasons at the College of the Canyons where he made 28-of-31 field goals and 100-of-102 extra points. He punted 71 times for 2,558 yards. After his stint in junior college, Brown walked on at UNLV where he played in all six games of UNLV's COVID-19 shortened season in 2020. He kicked off 24 times with an average of 56.9 yards, recording one touchback and punted 12 times with a long of 55 yards and an average of 45.5 yards.
5. Prepped at Saugas High School
He attended Saugas High School in his hometown of Santa Clarita, California where he was a punter and kicker. As a senior, he punted 37 times with a long of 60 and made 7-of-11 field goals and 16-of-18 PATs. He also played soccer for the Centurions, earning all-conference and all-league honors.
The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed kicker Tanner Brown. Check out Brown in action with the Los Angeles Rams during his NFL career.