Tanner Brown: Five Things to Know about new Saints kicker

1. UFL Special Teams Player of the Year

Brown joins the Saints fresh off playing for the Louisville Kings of the United Football League in the spring. Brown played in 10 regular season games and converted 25-of-28 field goals (89.3 pct.) to go with 23 PATs and a league-best 99 total points, earning UFL Special Teams Player of the Year honors. He also converted 4-of-4 attempts in the postseason helping the Kings to a United Bowl championship win. Brown proved particularly proficient from distance in the UFL, drilling 10-of-13 attempts from 50-59 yards and all three 60+ yard attempts between the regular season and postseason.

2. Two 60+ yard field goals in the same game

During the 2026 postseason, Brown made history by converting two field goals from 60+ yards in a single game, becoming the first kicker to do so. He nailed kicks from 60 and 63 yards in the Kings playoff game against the St. Louis Battlehawks, putting eight points on the board. In the UFL, each kick from 60+ yards is worth four points.

3. Oklahoma State Cowboys star