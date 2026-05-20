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Saints Hall of Fame Gulf Coast Celebration set for June 18-19

 25 prominent former New Orleans Saints players in attendance for reception, auction, golf scramble and Biloxi Shuckers baseball game

May 20, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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New Orleans Saints

The tenth annual Saints Hall of Fame Gulf Coast Celebration is set for Thursday, June 18 and Friday, June 19.

Thursday, June 18 features the Saints Hall of Fame reception and auction from 7-9:30 p.m. at IP Casino Resort, 850 Bayview Ave. in Biloxi in the third floor Grand Ballroom. The cost is $40 per person.

As many as 25 prominent former New Orleans Saints players will attend, along with Saints executives with food and drink from IP restaurants, a picture booth with the Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl XLIV, along with a live auction of Saints items and a silent auction of sports memorabilia from Pro Dreams.

Friday, June 19, the Saints Hall of Fame Gulf Coast Scramble is set for 9 a.m. at Hickory Hill Country Club and Resort at 900 Hickory Hill Drive in Gautier.

The cost is $1,000 which includes a foursome with a Saints celebrity. See the entry form below.

The Saints Hall of Fame Night at the Biloxi Shuckers baseball game is Friday, June 19 at 6:35 p.m. when the Shuckers entertain the Columbus Clippers. Prominent former Saints players will sign autographs and take pictures at the game. Tickets are available at https://www.mlb.com/milb/biloxi

For more information or to pay by credit card, call (504) 471-2192 or e-mail saintshalloffame@yahoo.com. To pay by check, follow the instructions on the attached entry form.

Photos: 2026 Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
1 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
2 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
3 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
4 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
5 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
6 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
7 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
8 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
9 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
10 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
11 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
12 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
13 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
14 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
15 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
16 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
17 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
18 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
19 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
20 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
21 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
22 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
23 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
24 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
25 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
26 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
27 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
28 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
29 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
30 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
31 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
32 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
33 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
34 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
35 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
36 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
37 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
38 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
39 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
40 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
41 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
42 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
43 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
44 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
45 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
46 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
47 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
48 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
49 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
50 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
51 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
52 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
53 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
54 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
55 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
56 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
57 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
58 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
59 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
60 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
61 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
62 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
63 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
64 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
65 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
66 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
67 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
68 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
69 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
70 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
71 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
72 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
73 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
74 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
75 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
76 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
77 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
78 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
79 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
80 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
81 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
82 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
83 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
84 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
85 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
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