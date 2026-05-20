Saints Hall of Fame Gulf Coast Celebration set for June 18-19

The tenth annual Saints Hall of Fame Gulf Coast Celebration is set for Thursday, June 18 and Friday, June 19.

Thursday, June 18 features the Saints Hall of Fame reception and auction from 7-9:30 p.m. at IP Casino Resort, 850 Bayview Ave. in Biloxi in the third floor Grand Ballroom. The cost is $40 per person.

As many as 25 prominent former New Orleans Saints players will attend, along with Saints executives with food and drink from IP restaurants, a picture booth with the Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl XLIV, along with a live auction of Saints items and a silent auction of sports memorabilia from Pro Dreams.

Friday, June 19, the Saints Hall of Fame Gulf Coast Scramble is set for 9 a.m. at Hickory Hill Country Club and Resort at 900 Hickory Hill Drive in Gautier.

The cost is $1,000 which includes a foursome with a Saints celebrity. See the entry form below.

The Saints Hall of Fame Night at the Biloxi Shuckers baseball game is Friday, June 19 at 6:35 p.m. when the Shuckers entertain the Columbus Clippers. Prominent former Saints players will sign autographs and take pictures at the game. Tickets are available at https://www.mlb.com/milb/biloxi