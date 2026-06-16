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New Orleans Saints announce season ticket sellout for 21st consecutive season

Sellout streak dates back to the 2006 NFL season, marking over two decades of unwavering fan commitment

Jun 16, 2026 at 10:50 AM
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The New Orleans Saints announced today that the team has sold out the Caesars Superdome on a season‑ticket basis for the 21st consecutive season, extending one of the longest and most consistent sellout streaks in the National Football League.

"This milestone is a powerful testament to the passion and loyalty that define our fans across New Orleans and the entire Gulf Coast region," said Gayle Benson, Owner of the New Orleans Saints. "As we look ahead to another season inside the Caesars Superdome, I am reminded that our extraordinary fans remain the heart of our organization. Their energy, their spirit, and their unwavering support inspire us every single day. We are grateful, and we look forward to creating many more unforgettable moments together in this iconic venue."

The sellout streak dates back to the 2006 NFL season, marking over two decades of unwavering fan commitment.

Limited ticket inventory may become available through future ticket returns, and fans are encouraged to monitor opportunities as they arise. For more information, visit: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/tickets/season-tickets

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