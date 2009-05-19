Morten Andersen and Jerry Romig Headed Into Saints Hall of Fame

Former New Orleans Saints kicker Morten Andersen has been elected to the Saints Hall of Fame for 2009 while long-time New Orleans Saints Public Address Announcer Jerry Romig has been chosen as this year's Joe Gemelli Fleur De Lis Award winner for his contributions to the New Orleans Saints.

A native of Copenhagen, Denmark, Andersen, who was drafted in the fourth-round by the Saints in the 1982 draft out of Michigan State, spent 13 years in New Orleans (1982-1994). He was named to six Pro Bowls as a member of the Saints (1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1990, and 1992). Andersen led the Saints in 12 of his 13 seasons in New Orleans. He is the career leader in games played in New Orleans Saints history (196). He is the career leader in Saints history in field goals (302). He is the career leader in Saints history in scoring with 1,318 points.

Andersen kicked a 60-yard field goal in 1991 in the Superdome against the Chicago Bears. He made 25 straight field goals between November 1, 1992 and September 12, 1993. He made 20 straight field goals between November 24, 1985 and October 10, 1986. Andersen was named to the NFL's All Decade first-team for the 1980's and for the 1990's by voters of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is the all-time leading scorer in NFL history with 2,544 points. In 2006, he was inducted as the first member of the Danish American Football Federation Hall of Fame.

A native of New Orleans, Romig attended Holy Cross High School. He has served as the Public Address Announcer for the New Orleans Saints for home football games for 40 years (since 1969). He performed the duties in San Antonio and Baton Rouge when the team was displaced by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Romig worked at the New Orleans States and the Times-Picayune as a reporter. He spent 19 years at WDSU-TV, serving as a news writer/producer before becoming Vice-President and Program Director. He has also announced Super Bowls (4), Sugar Bowls and Tulane football games in New Orleans. Romig is a past President of the Sugar Bowl. Jerry also worked with the Archdiocese of New Orleans as Director of Development. He was the founding President and General Manager of WLAE-TV.

Andersen and Romig will be formally inducted at the 21st Annual Saints Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon on Friday, November 6 at the Landmark Hotel in Metairie.