Defense again clamps down for New Orleans Saints in victory over Carolina | NFL Week 17 analysis

DEFENSE: In the last four games, during which the Saints are 3-1, the defense has allowed two touchdowns and 32 points. Sunday simply was the latest installment – 178 yards allowed and three yards per play, two forced turnovers (an interception and fumble recovery, both by Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold), seven sacks (3.5 by defensive end Cameron Jordan ﻿), eight quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and three passes defensed. New Orleans probably played better in a 9-0 shutout against Tampa Bay – the Buccaneer offense is more high-powered – but not much better. The defense has led the way in almost every victory this season, and when it plays well, it dominates for long stretches.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Brett Maher kicked four field goals and while field goals aren't what an offense wants to produce that often, it's good to know that Maher can be called upon to do the job. His 12 points would have been enough for the Saints to win Sunday, just like his nine were enough in the win over Tampa Bay. But he did miss an extra-point attempt, and whatever is the cause of that season-long bugaboo, it's a concern that should have been eliminated by now. Otherwise, the punting was on point (three of Blake Gillikin's five punts were downed inside the 20) and even though Deonte Harris didn't break loose on a punt return (four returns for eight yards), he wisely ran up to field a pair of punts to preserve field position. Harris also was aggressive on kickoff returns, something that may prove beneficial against Atlanta next Sunday.