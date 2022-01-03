New Orleans Saints beat Carolina Panthers 18-10, stay in mix for playoffs | NFL Week 17

Hill, who was one of 22 Saints players to miss Monday's loss to the Dolphins, started at quarterback and was 17 of 28 for 222 yards wth the touchdown pass. He also carried the ball 12 times for 45 yards. Kamara had five catches for 68 yards and had a team-best 30-yard run to set up the touchdown. Marquez Callaway had one of his best games with six catches for 98 yards.

After spotting Carolina 10 early points, the Saints defense shut down the Panthers and quarterback Sam Darnold. Defensive end Cameron Jordan led the way with 3.5 sacks, his third consecutive strong outing, while defensive backs Jeff Heath﻿, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and P.J. Williams each had a sack and linebacker Kwon Alexander shared one with Jordan. Gardner-Johnson picked off Darnold with 46 seconds to play to seal the win.

Jordan now has 11.5 sacks for the season, his sixth season with 10 or more. His best season was 2019 when he had 15.5.