Defensive end Cam Jordan provides another disruptive performance for New Orleans Saints | Helmet Stickers from NFL Week 17

DEFENSE: Cameron Jordan hates not playing. When he's playing the way he has in the last three games, you can see why. Since missing the first game of his NFL career, after 171 starts in 172 games, due to health and safety protocols, Jordan has been on a tear – 7.5 sacks in three games, including 3.5 against the Panthers. He's at 11.5 sacks this season – the sixth time he has surpassed the 10-sack mark in a season – and he has been more than a handful in every facet. In addition to the sacks, he was credited with three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and eight tackles, and he definitely should be in consideration for NFC Defensive Player of the Week again. Simply, he has been a menace, and on Sunday he'll face the quarterback (Atlanta's Matt Ryan) that he has sacked the most in his NFL career.