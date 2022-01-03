Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Defensive end Cam Jordan provides another disruptive performance for New Orleans Saints | Helmet Stickers from NFL Week 17

Jordan had 3.5 of New Orleans' seven sacks against Carolina

Jan 02, 2022 at 09:06 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

cam-jordan-highlights-week-17-2021-panthers

An 18-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome was another team win for the New Orleans Saints. But, as always, it rested upon a foundation laid by some standout individual performances.

OFFENSE: Taysom Hill is 6-2 as a starting quarterback for the Saints. It hasn't been beautiful, but he's not competing in a beauty contest. On Sunday, he wasn't spectacularly effective, but he was effective enough while helping New Orleans win its third game out of the last four. Hill completed 17 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 45 yards on 12 carries. Most importantly, he didn't commit a turnover, significant because the Saints didn't give Carolina any easy, extra scoring opportunities while the defense was tightening the vise around the Panthers. The Saints missed Hill's presence in the Monday night loss to Miami; it may not have led New Orleans to a win against the Dolphins, but it would have assured that Miami would have had to account for him, too.

DEFENSE: Cameron Jordan hates not playing. When he's playing the way he has in the last three games, you can see why. Since missing the first game of his NFL career, after 171 starts in 172 games, due to health and safety protocols, Jordan has been on a tear – 7.5 sacks in three games, including 3.5 against the Panthers. He's at 11.5 sacks this season – the sixth time he has surpassed the 10-sack mark in a season – and he has been more than a handful in every facet. In addition to the sacks, he was credited with three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and eight tackles, and he definitely should be in consideration for NFC Defensive Player of the Week again. Simply, he has been a menace, and on Sunday he'll face the quarterback (Atlanta's Matt Ryan) that he has sacked the most in his NFL career.

Related Links

SPECIAL TEAMS: Brett Maher has made 13 of 14 field-goal attempts this season as a Saint, including four of four against Carolina. As inefficiently as the season began for New Orleans at that position, he has provided the kind of accuracy that gives a team confidence that once it reaches his range, it'll score points. Would the Saints rather be scoring touchdowns than field goals? Of course. But sometimes, field goals are enough: He kicked three to provide all the points in the 9-0 victory over Tampa Bay, and his four on Sunday gave the Saints a lead (12-10) that they never relinquished.

Gallery-Saints-vs-Panthers-game-action-0086
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers postgame quotes: Sean Payton, Taysom Hill, Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, C.J. Gardner-Johnson | 2021 NFL Week 17

Saints head coach and players speak following the Week 17 win over the Carolina Panthers
news

Defense again clamps down for New Orleans Saints in victory over Carolina | NFL Week 17 analysis

Two forced turnovers, seven sacks headline smothering performance
news

New Orleans Saints beat Carolina Panthers 18-10, stay in mix for playoffs | NFL Week 17

Saints even their record at 8-8 with one game to play
news

Live Updates from Saints vs. Panthers Week 17 | 2021 NFL

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 17 matchup during the 2021 NFL season
news

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is 'cornering the position' | 2021 Saints Week 17 program cover story

Saints cornerback's mind-set and competitiveness are two of the main keys to his early NFL success
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Carolina Panthers | NFL Week 17

Left tackle Terron Armstead is inactive
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 17 vs. Panthers

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans Week 17 game against Panthers
news

Saints vs Panthers Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 17

The New Orleans Saints (7-8) will need to manage a quick turnaround to take on the Carolina Panthers (5-10) in their final home regular season contest of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Panthers 2021 NFL Week 17

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers on Jan. 2, 2022
news

Defensive ends Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport make impact for New Orleans Saints against Miami | NFL Week 16 Helmet Stickers

Duo combined for three sacks, four quarterback hits
news

Shorthandedness of New Orleans Saints shows in play against Miami in loss Monday night | NFL Week 16 analysis

Saints had 22 players on Reserve/Covid-19 list for game
Advertising