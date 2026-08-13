New Orleans Saints pleased with result of joint practice with Jacksonville

"It was real good," said Young, who jokingly estimated he totaled six sacks Thursday. "Everybody was tired. We communicated, we still were getting off the ball. I love what we put on tape today because it just showed how tough we were.

"We need to make mistakes. We need to be in situations where we're not sure, so we can make our mistakes now. We can respond negatively now so in a game, we get in that same exact moment, we'll be able to respond better.

"I think we played good ball, man. We definitely made a few mistakes but overall, I'm sure the coaches will be happy. I know I'm pretty happy."

Likewise, Shough was pleased with how the offense operated.

"You don't necessarily want to use the other team as a metric but at the same time, it's also a competition-based sport," he said. "I think it was a good day to focus on us as an offense and I feel like we really improved.