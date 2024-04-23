NFL Draft History: Pick 14 | Year-by-year breakdown

As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25-27, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (14th overall), Round 2 (45th), Round 5 (150th,168th, 170th, and 175th), Round 6 (190th and 199th), and Round 7 (239th). FULL DRAFT COVERAGE >>
Over the past 10 drafts, defensive linemen, offensive linemen, and defensive backs have been the most common position taken at No. 14 with three each. The Saints selected defensive end Marcus Davenport at 14 in 2018.
YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 14TH PICK:
2023: Pittsburgh Steelers, T – Broderick Jones, Georgia
2022: Baltimore Ravens, S – Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
2021: New York Jets, G – Alijah Vera-Tucker, Southern California
2020: San Francisco 49ers, DT – Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
2019: Atlanta Falcons, G – Chris Lindstrom, Boston College
2018: New Orleans Saints, DE – Marcus Davenport, UTSA
2017: Philadelphia Eagles, DE – Derek Barnett, Tennessee
2016: Las Vegas Raiders, DB – Karl Joseph, West Virginia
2015: Miami Dolphins, WR – DeVante Parker, Louisville
2014: Chicago Bears, DB – Kyle Fuller, Virginia Tech
NFL DRAFT PICK 14 BREAKDOWN
- Over the last 10 drafts, the 14th overall pick has seen defensive linemen, offensive linemen, and defensive backs selected three times while a wide receiver was selected once.
- The last 10 picks at 14th overall have combined for five All-Pro and five Pro Bowl selections as well as one Super Bowl winner.
- In his rookie season with Pittsburgh, tackle Broderick Jones started 11-of-17 games, including 10 at right tackle.
- In his first two seasons with the Ravens, Kyle Hamilton has started 19-of-31 games, posting 136 tackles (104 solo), 18 passes defensed, four interceptions and five sacks. He was a key piece of the NFL's top-ranked scoring defense on his way to his first Associated Press All-Pro (first-team) and Pro Bowl selection.
- Alijah Vera-Tucker started 16 games as a rookie for the Jets and has started all 28 games he has appeared at every offensive line position except center in in his first three seasons.
- Javon Kinlaw has appeared in 41 games in four seasons with the 49ers, starting 28 contests. He played in all 17 games in 2023 and produced a career-high 3.5 sacks for a stout 49ers defense, before signing with the New York Jets this offseason.
- After playing in just five games as a rookie, Chris Lindstrom has started all 66 games he's played in for Atlanta, while also being selected to two AP All-Pro teams (second-team) and two Pro Bowls.
- In six seasons between New Orleans and Minnesota, Marcus Davenport has appeared in 67 games totaling 149 tackles (81 solo), 23.5 sacks and four passes defensed.
- Derek Barnett has appeared in 79 games with 49 starts in Philadelphia and Houston, recording 169 tackles (107 solo) and 24 sacks while being part of the Super Bowl LII Championship team with the Eagles.
- In six seasons with the Raiders, Browns and Steelers, Karl Joseph appeared in 65 games with 49 starts, totaling 296 tackles (214 solo), three sacks, five interceptions, 20 passes defensed, one forced fumble and five fumble recoveries.
- In nine seasons with the Dolphins and Patriots, DeVante Parker has appeared in 119 games with 88 starts, catching 402 passes for 5,660 yards and 27 touchdowns (14.1 avg.).
- During his eight-year career with the Bears, Broncos and Ravens, Kyle Fuller appeared in 113 games with 105 starts, recording 441 tackles (368 solo), 19 interceptions, 86 passes defensed and four forced fumbles. Fuller was selected AP first-team All-Pro after his career-high seven interception season to go along with 21 passes defensed in 2018 and was selected to the Pro Bowl twice.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.