New offensive system should be a fit for New Orleans Saints roster

Familiarity between the new hires will help with the installation process.

"With Klint and (senior offensive assistant Rick Dennison) and (offensive line coach) John Benton – these guys have been together before, and so I think there's some continuity in terms of getting the program off the ground and getting started," Allen said.

Kubiak and Dennison worked together on the staffs in Denver (2016) and Minnesota (2019-20), and Dennison and Benton were on the Texans' staff in 2013.

Allen also noted that the system should take advantage of quarterback Derek Carr's athleticism.

"Derek probably doesn't get enough credit for the athlete that he is," Allen said. "I think his athletic skill set will do well in this scheme. I think some of the things we did kind of later on in the season last year, some of the play-action passing game, benefited Derek. I thought our passing game came alive a little bit toward the end of the year and I think that's something he'll thrive in in this new system."

COMPETE STREET: Free agent signee Willie Gay will compete for a starting position on defense. The linebacker helped Kansas City win the last two Super Bowls.

"I think with bringing him on board, you have Willie, you have Demario (Davis), you have Pete Werner," Allen said. "Those are three guys that I know have played a lot of football in our league and played at a high level in our league. That gives us a little bit more depth, it gives us some more options of things we can do.

"Here's what I really appreciated, was, there was no expectation on his part that he's going to be coming in and handed the job. And yet, there's no expectation that he's just going to come in and be a backup, either.