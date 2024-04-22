 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News

NFL Draft History: Pick 45 | Year-by-year breakdown

See which NFL players were drafted with the 45th pick from 2014-2023

Apr 22, 2024 at 11:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25-27, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (14th overall), Round 2 (45th), Round 5 (150th, 168th, 170th, and 175th), Round 6 (190th and 199th), and Round 7 (239th). FULL DRAFT COVERAGE >>

Over the past 10 drafts, defensive backs have been the most common position taken at No. 45 with four. The second most common position over the last 10 years has been linebackers, with two selected. The Saints have not selected at 45th overall in the past 10 years.

Gallery-Pick-45-Derrick-Henry
John Amis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 45TH PICK:

2023: Detroit Lions, DB – Brian Branch, Alabama
2022: Baltimore Ravens, LB –David Ojabo, Michigan
2021: Jacksonville Jaguars, T – Walker Little, Stanford
2020: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, DB – Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
2019: New England Patriots, DB – Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt
2018: Green Bay Packers, DB – Joshua Jackson, Iowa
2017: Chicago Bears, TE – Adam Shaheen, Ashland
2016: Tennessee Titans, RB – Derrick Henry, Alabama
2015: Minnesota Vikings, LB – Eric Kendricks, UCLA
2014: Seattle Seahawks, WR – Paul Richardson Jr., Colorado

NFL DRAFT PICK 45 BREAKDOWN

  • The last 10 picks at 45th overall have combined for three Associated Press first-team All-Pro selections, six Pro Bowls and one PFWA All-Rookie Team selection as well as two Super Bowl triumphs.
  • In his rookie campaign in Detroit, Brian Branch started nine-of-15 games and totaled 74 tackles (50 solo), one sack, seven stops for loss, one forced fumble, three interceptions and 13 passes defensed.
  • In his first two seasons with the Ravens, David Ojabo has appeared in five games with one start, posting seven tackles and two sacks.
  • Walker Little has appeared in 40 games with 17 starts in his first three campaigns with Jacksonville, including opening seven games at left tackle and four at left guard.
  • Antoine Winfield Jr. has started all 59 games he has played in for the Buccaneers, totaling 381 tackles (263 solo), 15 sacks, seven interceptions, 27 passes defensed, 18 stops for loss, 11 forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries. In 2023, Winfield was selected AP first-team All-Pro after a career-best season, recording career-highs with 112 tackles (career-high 76 solo), three interceptions, 12 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Winfield Jr. is the only player since data became available in 1999 to finish a season with 100 or more tackles and at least three interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three sacks. He led all NFL defensive backs in sacks, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries in 2023. Winfield was also a member of the Super Bowl LV championship team that defeated Kansas City.
  • Joejuan Williams has appeared in 42 games across four seasons with the Patriots, Vikings and Bears, recording 40 tackles (27 solo) and 10 passes defensed.
  • Joshua Jackson appeared in 49 games with 16 starts between the Packers, Chiefs, Cardinals and Steelers, totaling 84 tackles (68 solo) and 12 passes defensed.
  • In five seasons between the Bears and Dolphins, Shaheen started 25-of-55 contests and recorded 50 catches for 509 yards and seven touchdowns
  • In eight seasons with the Titans, Derrick Henry has appeared in 119 games and was the focal point of the Tennessee offense while establishing himself as one of the top running backs in the NFL. He has amassed 9,502 yards on 2,030 carries (4.7 avg) and 90 touchdowns while also adding 155 receptions for 1,458 receiving yards and three scores. Henry has led the league in carries four times (2019-20, 2022-23), rushing yards twice (2019-20), rushing touchdowns twice (2019-20) and rushing yards per game twice (2019-20). Henry has been selected to four Pro Bowls and was selected AP first-team All-Pro and NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2020, when he rushed 378 times for 2,027 yards (5.4 avg) and 17 touchdowns.
  • In nine seasons between the Vikings and Chargers, Eric Kendricks has started 127-of-132 games and totaled 1,036 tackles (658 solo), 18.5 sacks, nine interceptions with two returned for touchdowns, 57 passes defensed, 61 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. Kendricks has recorded 100 or more tackles in eight straight seasons since totaling 92 in his rookie campaign and was selected AP first-team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl in 2019.
  • In six seasons between the Seahawks and Commanders, Paul Richardson Jr. appeared in 64 games with 29 starts, recording 143 receptions for 1,809 yards and 12 touchdowns. Richardson also added eight catches for 152 yards and a touchdown in three postseason games and was a member of the Seahawks' Super Bowl XLVII Championship team.

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

New Orleans Saints
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Variety KC attendees arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
Variety KC attendees arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Texas running back Bijan Robinson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
Texas running back Bijan Robinson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson in the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson in the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Draft invitees stand on stage during a moment of recognition for former University of Virgina players D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
Draft invitees stand on stage during a moment of recognition for former University of Virgina players D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2023 Aaron Doster
