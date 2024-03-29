Saints announce 2024 Training Camp to be conducted at University of California, Irvine

The New Orleans Saints announced today that the team's 2024 Training Camp will be conducted at the University of California, Irvine.
In December, ground broke on a comprehensive one-year construction project to build a brand-new team cafeteria at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. The footprint required for the construction zone has temporarily reduced the space available for approximately 150 Saints coaches, players and staff.
"Currently, Mrs. Benson and our organization have invested in the construction of a new cafeteria, that when completed, will be among the finest in the National Football League," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. "The scope of this project makes it difficult to host training camp on-site in 2024, given the extensive needs for our team to prepare for the regular season. We appreciate the outstanding support we have received from our great fans at training camp. We are thankful to be able to come to an agreement with the University of California, Irvine to host training camp, providing us with exceptional fields and facilities that are critical to our football team receiving the necessary work in preparation for the 2024 season."
The Saints will practice at Crawford Field at UCI's athletics complex, a 12-acre field large enough to accommodate five regulation football fields with access to medical and strength and conditioning facilities. From 2016-19 and 2021-23, the Los Angeles Rams utilized UCI's fields and facilities for training camp.
For the Saints, this will be the 12th site that they have utilized for Training Camp, including the Ochsner Sports Performance Center (2003-05, 2009-13 and 2017-23). The team has participated in training camp practices in California in the past on several occasions. From 1967-69, the team held training camp at Cal Western University in San Diego. In 2011, the team spent a week of training camp in Oxnard, Calif. Most recently, from 2017-2019 and 2022-2023, the team conducted joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers in Costa Mesa, Calif.
The 2024 New Orleans Saints Training Camp schedule will be announced later in the offseason.