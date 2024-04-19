New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee recalls uncertainty, exhilaration of 2023 NFL Draft night

"It's hard to describe. A lot of emotion," he said. "I started playing tackle football when I was 5, and my dream forever – there's video of me in the first grade saying I want to play in the NFL. Like, that was my dream forever.

"And just to have your family and friends around you when it happens. It's a super special moment, just a rush of emotions. I feel like every emotion kind of runs through you at that point. A great feeling when the dust is settled, just a really amazing feeling."

All family, except Bresee's sister, Ella.

Ella died from brain cancer in 2022, at the age of 15. But Bresee carried her with him before that day, and has made sure to honor her since.

"It was definitely tough, her not being there, just because she'd seen everything, been through my whole process with me. Clemson, everything," he said. "And then for her not to be at, arguably, the biggest moment of my life up to that point, it was tough.