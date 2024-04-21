 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News

NFL Draft History: Pick 150 | Year-by-year breakdown

See which NFL players were drafted with the 150th pick from 2014-2023

Apr 21, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25-27, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (14th overall), Round 2 (45th), Round 5 (150th, 168th, 170th, and 175th), Round 6 (190th and 199th), and Round 7 (239th). FULL DRAFT COVERAGE >>

Over the past 10 drafts, defensive linemen have been the most common position taken at No. 150 with three. The second most common position over the last 10 years has been running backs, with two selected. The Saints have not selected at 150th overall in the past 10 years.

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 150TH PICK:

2023: Buffalo Bills, WR – Justin Shorter, Florida
2022: Houston Texans, DT – Thomas Booker IV, Stanford
2021: Philadelphia Eagles, RB – Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis
2020: New York Giants, G – Shane Lemieux, Oregon
2019: Green Bay Packers, DT – Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M
2018: Cleveland Browns, LB – Genard Avery, Memphis
2017: New York Jets, TE – Jordan Leggett, Clemson
2016: Chicago Bears, RB – Jordan Howard, Indiana
2015: Miami Dolphins, DB – Cedric Thompson, Minnesota
2014: San Francisco, DE – Aaron Lynch, South Florida

NFL DRAFT PICK 150 BREAKDOWN

  • Justin Shorter spent the 2023 season on Injured Reserve, but is expected to compete for significant snaps in the 2024 preseason.
  • Thomas Booker played in 10 games with one start as a rookie for the Texans, adding 15 tackles (11 solo), a half-sack and one pass defense. He spent 2023 on the practice squad for the Eagles after being waived by Houston at the conclusion of the preseason.
  • Kenneth Gainwell has been a very reliable tailback in his three years with Philadelphia, playing 49 contests with three starts and recording 895 rushing yards to go with 11 touchdowns while adding 86 grabs for 605 yards and another score in the passing game. He was a key contributor on the Eagles' run to a Super Bowl LVII appearance where he appeared in all three postseason games and totaled 33 carries for 181 yards (5.5 avg) and one rushing touchdown to go along with seven receptions for 55 yards.
  • In four seasons with the Giants, Shane Lemieux appeared in 18 contests with 12 starts, including one start at left guard in 2023 before suffering a season-ending biceps injury.
  • In three seasons with Green Bay, Kingsley Keke played in 41 games with 17 starts and recorded 54 tackles (25 solo), 6.5 sacks, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles.
  • Genard Avery has appeared in 62 games with 17 starts over five campaigns between the Browns, Eagles and Buccaneers and totaled 100 stops (61 solo), 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He returns for his second season with the Colts in 2024, after being sidelined by a knee injury in 2023.
  • Jordan Leggett started four-of-15 contests, all as a rookie with the Jets, and added 14 grabs for 114 yards and a TD.
  • In seven seasons between the Bears, Eagles, Dolphins and Saints, Jordan Howard played in 73 contests with 52 starts and has career totals of 1,019 carries for 4,362 yards and 37 touchdowns while adding 85 receptions for 653 yards and two receiving scores. He had two campaigns of 1,000+ yards (2016-17), including his rookie year in which he was selected to the Pro Bowl while starting 13-of-15 games, recording 252 carries for a career-best 1,313 yards (career-high 5.2 avg) and six scores with 29 grabs for 298 yards (10.3 avg) and a receiving touchdown.
  • Cedric Thompson spent time on the practice squads of the Patriots, Vikings and Dolphins, never appearing in a contest.
  • Over seven seasons between the 49ers, Bears and Jaguars, Aaron Lynch played in 81 games with 22 starts, totaling 111 tackles (86 solo), 21 sacks, one interception, 11 passes defensed, and 36 stops for loss. His best season came with the 49ers in 2015, starting 13-of-14 contests and adding 38 stops, a career-high 6.5 sacks, and 13 tackles for loss.

Photos: Day 1 in Kansas City | 2023 NFL Draft

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO.
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO.

Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO.
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO.

Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO.
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO.

Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO.
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO.

Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Variety KC attendees arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Variety KC attendees arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Texas running back Bijan Robinson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson in the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson in the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Draft invitees stand on stage during a moment of recognition for former University of Virgina players D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Draft invitees stand on stage during a moment of recognition for former University of Virgina players D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Aaron Doster/2023 Aaron Doster
