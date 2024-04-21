NFL Draft History: Pick 150 | Year-by-year breakdown

As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25-27, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (14th overall), Round 2 (45th), Round 5 (150th, 168th, 170th, and 175th), Round 6 (190th and 199th), and Round 7 (239th). FULL DRAFT COVERAGE >>
Over the past 10 drafts, defensive linemen have been the most common position taken at No. 150 with three. The second most common position over the last 10 years has been running backs, with two selected. The Saints have not selected at 150th overall in the past 10 years.
YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 150TH PICK:
2023: Buffalo Bills, WR – Justin Shorter, Florida
2022: Houston Texans, DT – Thomas Booker IV, Stanford
2021: Philadelphia Eagles, RB – Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis
2020: New York Giants, G – Shane Lemieux, Oregon
2019: Green Bay Packers, DT – Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M
2018: Cleveland Browns, LB – Genard Avery, Memphis
2017: New York Jets, TE – Jordan Leggett, Clemson
2016: Chicago Bears, RB – Jordan Howard, Indiana
2015: Miami Dolphins, DB – Cedric Thompson, Minnesota
2014: San Francisco, DE – Aaron Lynch, South Florida
NFL DRAFT PICK 150 BREAKDOWN
- Justin Shorter spent the 2023 season on Injured Reserve, but is expected to compete for significant snaps in the 2024 preseason.
- Thomas Booker played in 10 games with one start as a rookie for the Texans, adding 15 tackles (11 solo), a half-sack and one pass defense. He spent 2023 on the practice squad for the Eagles after being waived by Houston at the conclusion of the preseason.
- Kenneth Gainwell has been a very reliable tailback in his three years with Philadelphia, playing 49 contests with three starts and recording 895 rushing yards to go with 11 touchdowns while adding 86 grabs for 605 yards and another score in the passing game. He was a key contributor on the Eagles' run to a Super Bowl LVII appearance where he appeared in all three postseason games and totaled 33 carries for 181 yards (5.5 avg) and one rushing touchdown to go along with seven receptions for 55 yards.
- In four seasons with the Giants, Shane Lemieux appeared in 18 contests with 12 starts, including one start at left guard in 2023 before suffering a season-ending biceps injury.
- In three seasons with Green Bay, Kingsley Keke played in 41 games with 17 starts and recorded 54 tackles (25 solo), 6.5 sacks, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles.
- Genard Avery has appeared in 62 games with 17 starts over five campaigns between the Browns, Eagles and Buccaneers and totaled 100 stops (61 solo), 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He returns for his second season with the Colts in 2024, after being sidelined by a knee injury in 2023.
- Jordan Leggett started four-of-15 contests, all as a rookie with the Jets, and added 14 grabs for 114 yards and a TD.
- In seven seasons between the Bears, Eagles, Dolphins and Saints, Jordan Howard played in 73 contests with 52 starts and has career totals of 1,019 carries for 4,362 yards and 37 touchdowns while adding 85 receptions for 653 yards and two receiving scores. He had two campaigns of 1,000+ yards (2016-17), including his rookie year in which he was selected to the Pro Bowl while starting 13-of-15 games, recording 252 carries for a career-best 1,313 yards (career-high 5.2 avg) and six scores with 29 grabs for 298 yards (10.3 avg) and a receiving touchdown.
- Cedric Thompson spent time on the practice squads of the Patriots, Vikings and Dolphins, never appearing in a contest.
- Over seven seasons between the 49ers, Bears and Jaguars, Aaron Lynch played in 81 games with 22 starts, totaling 111 tackles (86 solo), 21 sacks, one interception, 11 passes defensed, and 36 stops for loss. His best season came with the 49ers in 2015, starting 13-of-14 contests and adding 38 stops, a career-high 6.5 sacks, and 13 tackles for loss.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.