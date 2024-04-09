New Orleans Saints introduce official Saints Legends Fan Cruise in collaboration with Seaside Events, set to depart in April 2025

The New Orleans Saints announced today that the official Saints Legends Fan Cruise will set sail in April 2025 on board the Norwegian Getaway from the Port of New Orleans on a 7-night Western Caribbean cruise.

This once-in-a-lifetime cruise experience will take loyal Saints fans on an interactive, football-themed adventure featuring a roster of Saints Legends with multiple events and activities planned. This will be a unique opportunity for die-hard Saints fans to connect with some of their all-time favorite players who proudly wore the famed Black and Gold, while enjoying all the amenities of a world-class cruise ship.

In partnership with Seaside Events, the Saints are orchestrating the Saints Legends Fan Cruise from April 6th to 13th, 2025. Fans and Legends alike will embark upon the luxurious Norwegian Getaway, departing from New Orleans and navigating a course to captivating locales including Costa Maya, Mexico; Harvest Caye, Belize; Roatán (Bay Islands), Honduras; and Cozumel, Mexico. Throughout the duration of the 7-night odyssey, a myriad of Saints-themed activities will be curated to enrich the experience both onboard and during port calls.

Planned activities encompass a diverse array of experiences tailored to immerse fans and Legends alike in the essence of the Saints. From Fan-Legends Welcome-Aboard & Farewell Parties to Meet and Greets, Group Dinners, a Beach Party, Friendly Competitions, Interactive Fan-Legends Panel Discussions, Autograph Sessions, and Photo Opportunities, participants can anticipate an abundance of memorable moments.

The illustrious roster of Legends slated to accompany fans on the Saints Legends Fan Cruise can be explored on the official event website, www.SaintsLegendsCruise.com.

The first 50 cabins booked will also receive Suite or Club seats at a 2024/2025 Saints home game. Fans interested in participating are encouraged to read the comprehensive itinerary, familiarize themselves with the Norwegian Getaway, read FAQs, and secure their cabin for this unparalleled voyage.

"We are honored to collaborate with the Saints to announce the official Saints Legends Fan Cruise and are committed to curating unforgettable experiences for all devoted Saints Fans," remarked Robert Chamberlin, CEO of Seaside Events. "As a company specializing in cruise events, we firmly believe that a cruise presents a distinctive and exhilarating platform for fans and players to forge connections as they journey to new destinations together."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Seaside Events for this exciting venture, offering Saints fans an exclusive opportunity to interact with our Legends in a vibrant and exclusive atmosphere, fostering memories that will endure for a lifetime," said New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson.