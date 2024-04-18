NFL Draft History: Pick 175 | Year-By-Year Breakdown

As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25-27, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (14th overall), Round 2 (45th), Round 5 (150th,168th 170th, and 175th), Round 6 (190th and 199th), and Round 7 (239th). FULL DRAFT COVERAGE >>
Over the last ten drafts, wide receivers have been selected three times with the 175th overall pick, while linebackers have been selected twice. The Saints have not selected at 175th overall in the past 10 years.
YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 175TH PICK:
2023: Los Angeles Rams, TE – Davis Allen, Clemson
2022: Las Vegas Raiders, DT – Matthew Butler, Tennessee
2021: New York Jets, CB – Jason Pinnock, Pittsburgh
2020: Green Bay Packers, LB – Kamal Martin, Minnesota
2019: Pittsburgh Steelers, EDGE – Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois
2018: Cleveland Browns, WR – Damion Ratley, Texas A&M
2017: Green Bay Packers, WR – DeAngelo Yancey, Purdue
2016: San Diego Chargers, LB – Jatavis Brown, Akron
2015: Houston Texans, WR – Keith Mumphery, Michigan State
2014: Baltimore Ravens, G – John Urschel, Penn State
NFL DRAFT PICK 175 BREAKDOWN
- In his rookie season in Los Angeles, Davis Allen appeared in 15 games with one start, recording 10 catches for 95 yards and one touchdown
- In his first two seasons with the Raiders, Matthew Butler has appeared in eight games, posting six tackles (one solo) with a half-sack
- Jason Pinnock has appeared in 42 games with 23 starts across three seasons with the Jets and Giants, recording 138 tackles (100 solo) with 3.5 sacks, two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), ten pass breakups, eight tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He moved into the starting lineup in 2023 and established career-highs in tackles (85), sacks (two), interceptions (two) and passes defensed (6)
- In two seasons with Green Bay and Carolina, Kamal Martin appeared in 16 games with seven starts, recording 23 tackles (17 solo) with a sack
- Sutton Smith appeared in eight games for Las Vegas during the 2021 season
- In three seasons with the Browns and Giants, Damion Ratley appeared in 31 games with six starts and caught 29 passes for 407 yards and a touchdown
- In four seasons with the Chargers, Jatavis Brown appeared in 56 games with 23 starts, racking up 250 tackles (180 solo) with 4.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups, 14 stops for loss, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 15 special teams stops, before retiring in 2020. As a rookie in 2016, Brown was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team after racking up 76 tackles (63 solo), 3.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery
- In two seasons with Houston, Keith Mumphery appeared in 27 games with six starts, catching 24 passes for 198 yards
- In three seasons with Baltimore, John Urschel appeared in 40 games with 13 starts at every offensive line position except left tackle and two postseason starts at right guard and left tackle.
