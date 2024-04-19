 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News

NFL Draft History: Pick 170 | Year-By-Year Breakdown

See which NFL players were drafted with the 170th pick from 2014-2023

Apr 19, 2024 at 11:30 AM
New Orleans Saints
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25-27, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (14th overall), Round 2 (45th), Round 5 (150th,168th 170th, and 175th), Round 6 (190th and 199th), and Round 7 (239th). FULL DRAFT COVERAGE >>

Over the last 10 drafts, the 170th pick has seen defensive backs selected four times with specialists, offensive/defensive lineman, linebackers, wide receivers and tight ends selected once. The Saints have not selected at 170th overall in the past 10 years.

Gallery-History-Draft-Picks-170-Broderick-Washington
Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 170TH PICK:

2023: Las Vegas Raiders, DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia
2022: Houston Texans, TE – Teagan Quitoriano, Oregon State
2021: Houston Texans, LB – Garret Wallow, TCU
2020: Baltimore Ravens, DT – Broderick Washington, Texas Tech
2019: Cleveland Browns, K – Austin Seibert, Oklahoma
2018: Cincinnati Bengals, DB – Darius Phillips, Western Michigan
2017: Minnesota Vikings, WR –Rodney Adams, South Florida
2016: Arizona Cardinals, T – Cole Toner, Harvard
2015: Seattle Seahawks, DB – Tye Smith, Towson
2014: San Francisco 49ers, DB –Keith Reaser, Florida Atlantic

NFL DRAFT PICK 170 BREAKDOWN

  • Christopher Smith appeared in 12 games as a rookie and added one tackle for Las Vegas
  • In his first two seasons with the Texans, Teagan Quitoriano has played in 16 contests with 11 starts, adding nine grabs for 146 yards (16.2 avg.) and two TDs
  • Garrett Wallow has appeared in 35 games between the Texans and Titans, totaling 36 tackles (22 solo), one sack, one pass defense and three stops for loss. After spending his first two seasons with Houston, he was picked up by the Titans late last season, where he would play the final three contests
  • Broderick Washington has started 16-of-55 contests in four seasons since being drafted by Baltimore, recording 85 tackles (43 solo), four sacks, six passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He has started 14-of 33 games and appeared in all three postseason contests in the last two seasons for the Ravens. Prior to the 2023 campaign, he was rewarded with a three-year contract extension
  • Austin Seibert has appeared in 31 games between the Browns, Lions, Bengals and Jets and has made 45-of-56 (80.4%) field goals. His rookie year with the Browns he made 25 field goals and 30 extra-point attempts
  • Darius Phillips has played in 56 contests with 10 starts between the Bengals and Broncos, totaling 66 tackles (56 solo), five interceptions, 23 pass defenses, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. After spending his first four seasons with the Bengals, he played in 2022 with Denver before spending 2023 on the Lions and Titans practice squads. His most productive season came in 2019, when he had four interceptions in just eight games with Cincinnati
  • Cole Toner appeared in 14 games with four starts between stints with the Cardinals, Chargers and Texans. He has also spent time on the practice squads of the Patriots, Bengals and Rams
  • In 45 games and seven starts between the Seahawks, Titans and Vikings, Tye Smith added 52 tackles (38 solo), one interception, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Smith also appeared in six postseason contests with two starts for the Titans, adding seven stops (five solo)
  • Keith Reaser played in 30 games in his career, 29 for the 49ers and one for the Chiefs. He recorded 34 tackles (30 solo), one sack, seven passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Photos: Day 1 in Kansas City | 2023 NFL Draft

Photos: Day 1 in Kansas City | 2023 NFL Draft

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
1 / 28

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
2 / 28

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
3 / 28

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
4 / 28

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
5 / 28

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
6 / 28

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
7 / 28

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
8 / 28

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
9 / 28

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
10 / 28

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
11 / 28

General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
12 / 28

General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
13 / 28

General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
14 / 28

General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
15 / 28

General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
16 / 28

General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO.
17 / 28

The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO.

Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO.
18 / 28

The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO.

Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO.
19 / 28

The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO.

Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO.
20 / 28

The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO.

Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Variety KC attendees arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
21 / 28

Variety KC attendees arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
22 / 28

Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
23 / 28

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
24 / 28

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Texas running back Bijan Robinson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
25 / 28

Texas running back Bijan Robinson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
26 / 28

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson in the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
27 / 28

Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson in the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Draft invitees stand on stage during a moment of recognition for former University of Virgina players D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
28 / 28

Draft invitees stand on stage during a moment of recognition for former University of Virgina players D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Aaron Doster/2023 Aaron Doster
