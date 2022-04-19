NFL Draft history: A look back at the 161st pick

Corey Linsley

Pick No. 161 has led to one of the most consistent offensive linemen in the league in Corey Linsley. He has stacked a variety of accolades during his career including PWFA All-Rookie Team, two-time All-Pro and one Pro Bowl selection. He has started in every one of the 115 games he has played across the two teams he has played for (Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers). Throughout his eight-year career, he has proven to be one of the most effective centers in the NFL.