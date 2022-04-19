Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

NFL Draft history: A look back at the 161st pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 161st pick from 2012-2021

Apr 19, 2022 at 10:18 AM
As we approach the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28-30, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (16th and 19th overall), Round 2 (49th), Round 3 (98th), Round 4 (120th), Round 5 (161st), and Round 6 (194th).

Over the past 10 drafts, linebackers have been selected the most at No. 161 with three selected in the past 10 drafts being that position. Wide receiver is the second most selected in the past 10 years as they have been taken twice. The Saints have not picked at 161 since 1998 where they selected Chris Bordano.

YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 161ST PICK:

2021: Buffalo Bills, T – Tommy Doyle, Miami (OH)
2020: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR – Tyler Johnson, Minnesota
2019: Houston Texans, DE – Charles Omenihu, Texas
2018: Carolina Panthers, LB – Jermaine Carter, Maryland
2017: Indianapolis Colts, LB – Anthony Walker, Northwestern
2016: Cincinnati Bengals, G – Christian Westerman, Arizona State
2015: Las Vegas Raiders, LB – Neiron Ball, Florida
2014: Green Bay Packers, C – Corey Linsley, Ohio State (PFWA All-Rookie Team, 2X All-Pro, Pro Bowler)
2013: Denver Broncos, WR – Tavarres King, Georgia
2012: Houston Texans, K - Randy Bullock, Texas A&M

Corey Linsley

Pick No. 161 has led to one of the most consistent offensive linemen in the league in Corey Linsley. He has stacked a variety of accolades during his career including PWFA All-Rookie Team, two-time All-Pro and one Pro Bowl selection. He has started in every one of the 115 games he has played across the two teams he has played for (Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers). Throughout his eight-year career, he has proven to be one of the most effective centers in the NFL.

