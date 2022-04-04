Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated April 4, 2022

Keep track of the latest 2022 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.
Yahoo Sports Eric Edholm's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Eric Edholm has the Saints drafting:
"…He can be the downfield option for Jameis Winston, whose best strength is the deep ball. Left tackle is another glaring need, but there's better value at receiver."
Updated 3/31/22
NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Bucky Brooks' 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Bucky Brooks has the Saints drafting:
"...Penning is a rock-solid offensive tackle with a nasty disposition and a grown man's game."
Updated 3/29/22
CBS Sports Kyle Stackpole's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Kyle Stackpole has the Saints drafting:
"The Saints' passing attack would look much different in 2022 if Jameis Winston had Michael Thomas and Williams to heave the ball to..."
Updated 4/3/22
Pro Football Focus Media Draft Analyst Anthony Treash's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Bernhard Raimann, tackle, Central Michigan
"While it may take some time to adjust to the NFL, Raimann is an incredibly promising prospect...He started his career at tight end for two seasons before switching to tackle the past two seasons and notably earned PFF MAC Offensive Player of the Year honors for his performance in 2021...He was virtually flawless in pass protection over his last six games, too, with zero pressures allowed in that span."
Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/4/22)
ESPN Media Draft Analyst Mike Tannenbaum's 2022 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Trevor Penning, tackle, Northern Iowa
"Penning is a perfect fit to replace Terron Armstead, who signed with Miami. He's tough and physical at the line of scrimmage, and he'd keep the offensive line as one of the Saints' strengths..."
Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/30/22)
Pro Football Network Oliver Hodgkinson's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Trevor Penning, tackle, Northern Iowa
"...One option at 18 is wide receiver, but in a deeply talented class, there are later-round options for the Saints. With Terron Armstead departed in free agency, protecting Winston should be a priority...Boasting prototypical NFL size, Penning is an impressive athlete who plays the game with a savage demeanor."
Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/2/22)