NFL owners approve change to postseason overtime rules

NFL clubs adopted the following rules change and resolution proposals Tuesday, March 29 at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla:

Approved 2022 Playing Rules Summary

1. By Indianapolis and Philadelphia; amends Rule 16, to allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime in the postseason.

3. By Competition Committee; makes permanent the free kick formation change implemented during the 2021 season that established a maximum number of players in the setup zone.

Approved 2022 Resolutions Summary