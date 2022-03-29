New Orleans Saints addressing 'musts' as offseason progresses

THOMAS VISIT: Allen recently visited receiver Michael Thomas﻿, who missed the 2021 season due to ankle surgery and recovery.

"I just feel like it's important that – he is one of our better players – and I think that relationship between he and I is important," Allen said. "I don't think it was a 'clear the air' type of deal. It was really just me going to see one of our better players and trying to get to know him a little better."

LOOKING FOR HELP: Even with Thomas on schedule to return, the Saints will continue looking for help at receiver. "I think it's still a position that we want to try to add to, but we certainly feel good about getting Tre'Quan Smith back, having Deonte Harty, having Mike Thomas come back," Allen said. "So we feel good about the position, but yet it's still a position that I think we want to add to."

Loomis agreed.

"I think we have some work to do there, so we're looking," he said.

ON THE RIGHT TRACK: Allen had high praise for linebacker ﻿Pete Werner﻿'s rookie season. Werner, in eight starts and 15 games, had 62 tackles, four tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.

"That's the type of player that we're looking for: Tough, smart, competitive," Allen said. "He's got all those qualities. And to come in as a rookie and play that position – linebacker is one of the more difficult positions to play because it's the only position that you play where things are happening on every side of you. There's things that are happening in front of you, things that are happening to your right, to your left, behind you, and you have to be aware of all those different things. Play the run, play the pass.