NFL Draft history: A look back at the 98th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 98th pick from 2012-2021

Apr 21, 2022 at 10:19 AM
As we approach the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28-30, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (16th and 19th overall), Round 2 (49th), Round 3 (98th), Round 4 (120th), Round 5 (161st), and Round 6 (194th).

Over the past 10 drafts, defensive tackles, linebackers, and tight ends have been selected the most with two of each position being taken at pick No. 98. The Saints have not picked at 98 since 1990 when they selected DeMond Winston. They also had the 98th pick in 1983 (Gary Lewis) and 1971 (Don Morrison).

YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 98TH PICK:

2021: Denver Broncos, C – Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater
2020: Baltimore Ravens, LB – Malik Harrison, Ohio State
2019: Jacksonville Jaguars, LB – Quincy Williams, Murray State
2018: Houston Texans, TE – Jordan Akins, Central Florida
2017: Arizona Cardinals, WR – Chad Williams, Grambling State
2016: Denver Broncos, DB – Justin Simmons, Boston College (2X All-Pro and Pro Bowler)
2015: Kansas City Chiefs, DB – Steven Nelson, Oregon State
2014: Green Bay Packers, TE – Richard Rodgers, California
2013: Philadelphia Eagles, QB – Matt Barkley, USC
2012: Baltimore Ravens, G - Gino Gradkowski, Delaware

Justin Simmons

In 2016, the Denver Broncos selected safety Justin Simmons with the 98th selection. He has spent all six seasons with the Broncos, and he has totaled 465 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 21 interceptions and one touchdown. Thirty of his tackles and two of his interceptions came during his rookie year. He had his best season in 2020 where he was one tackle short of tying his career high with 96, and he posted a career-high five interceptions, a total he would tie in 2021.

