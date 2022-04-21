NFL Draft history: A look back at the 98th pick

Justin Simmons

In 2016, the Denver Broncos selected safety Justin Simmons with the 98th selection. He has spent all six seasons with the Broncos, and he has totaled 465 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 21 interceptions and one touchdown. Thirty of his tackles and two of his interceptions came during his rookie year. He had his best season in 2020 where he was one tackle short of tying his career high with 96, and he posted a career-high five interceptions, a total he would tie in 2021.