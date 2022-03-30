New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins announces his retirement from pro football

Jenkins, 6-0, 204, was originally selected by New Orleans in the first round (14th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He made an immediate impact on the Super Bowl XLIV Championship team as a rookie, playing in 14 games with six starts and posting 51 tackles (42 solo), one interception, five passes defensed, nine special teams tackles, two coverage forced fumbles and one recovery. In 2010, he started 12 games at free safety and three at cornerback and posted 82 stops (56 solo), one sack, two interceptions, one returned 96 yards for a touchdown, 11 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, as he was selected as a second-team Associated Press All-Pro safety. Jenkins would play three more seasons with the Saints from 2011-13, the last two as a defensive team captain, before joining the Philadelphia Eagles for six seasons, where he was selected to the Pro Bowl three times, led the Eagles in tackles, his last three seasons with the club and was an integral part of a Super Bowl LII Championship team. Jenkins re-signed with New Orleans in the 2020 offseason and was immediately voted as a defensive team captain, leading the secondary in stops in each of his final two seasons, ranking second on the club both times. In 2021, he opened all 16 games he played in at strong safety and ranked second on the team with 79 tackles (53 solo), a sack, a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown, five passes defensed and a forced fumble.