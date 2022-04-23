NFL Draft history: A look back at the 19th pick

Leighton Vander Esch

Pick No. 19 is highlighted by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. He has played 52 games with the Cowboys, amassing 349 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, three interceptions and one fumble recovery. He has been selected to a Pro Bowl as well as been on two All-Pro teams. Vander Esch has been a staple on Dallas' defense since he came into the league.