NFL Draft history: A look back at the 49th pick

As we approach the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28-30, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (16th and 19th overall), Round 2 (49th), Round 3 (98th), Round 4 (120th), Round 5 (161st) and Round 6 (194th).

Over the past 10 drafts, defensive tackles have been selected the most with Pick No. 49. Three of the past 10 selections have been at the defensive tackle position with tight ends, wide receivers, and linebackers are tied for the second most selected with two apiece. The Saints have never selected at pick No. 49.