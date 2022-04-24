NFL Draft history: A look back at the 16th pick

As we approach the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28-30, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (16th and 19th overall), Round 2 (49th), Round 3 (98th), Round 4 (120th), Round 5 (161st) and Round 6 (194th).

Over the past 10 drafts, defensive backs and linebackers have been selected the most with pick No. 16 with three of each of the past 10 selections being those positions. Tackle is the second most selected position with two. The Saints have never drafted at No. 16.