NFL Draft history: A look back at the 120th pick

As we approach the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28-30, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (16th and 19th overall), Round 2 (49th), Round 3 (98th), Round 4 (120th), Round 5 (161st), and Round 6 (194th).

Over the past 10 drafts, linebackers have been selected the most at Pick No. 120 with three of the past 10 selections. Running backs are the second most selected position with two. The Saints have drafted at No. 120 twice, selecting Harlan Huckleby in 1979 and David Onyemata in 2016.