Malcolm Jenkins provided New Orleans Saints aura, presence, conscience

But when he came back to New Orleans as an unrestricted free agent in '20, and helped add punch to the Saints' defense at the ages of 33 and 34, he brought all the other qualities along with him, polished through the seasons of trial and error and success and failure.

Probably, there's a little more juice to the squeeze if he wanted to continue playing. Not as much juice as there used to be, because being involved in 16-plus train wrecks, over five months, for 13 years – and that's just the NFL career, it doesn't include college or high school – takes a toll.

But the NFL never was the end game for Jenkins. He was a fantastic player, but that didn't scratch the surface of being the whole of him.

He always seems to have had, and continues to have, much more of himself to give than what was shared with the game. So now, he'll have a chance to pour even more into those endeavors, with the same passion and forethought and pursuit of perfection that he dedicated to football.

And this time, Malcolm Jenkins will leave the Saints' facility of his own volition.