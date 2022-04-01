NFL releases dates for offseason minicamps and workouts | New Orleans Saints important dates 2022

The NFL on Friday, April 1, 2022 released the dates that all teams will be holding their offseason programs.
Minicamp and offseason workout dates for the New Orleans Saints:
- April 4: First day of offseason training
- April 25-27: Voluntary minicamp
- May 24-26: OTAs
- May 31-June 2: OTAs
- June 7-10: OTAs
- June 14-16: Mandatory minicamp
