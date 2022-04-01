Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

NFL releases dates for offseason minicamps and workouts | New Orleans Saints important dates 2022

Saints fans can mark their calendars for these upcoming offseason events

Apr 01, 2022 at 02:39 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Rookie MiniCamp

The NFL on Friday, April 1, 2022 released the dates that all teams will be holding their offseason programs.

Minicamp and offseason workout dates for the New Orleans Saints:

  • April 4: First day of offseason training
  • April 25-27: Voluntary minicamp
  • May 24-26: OTAs
  • May 31-June 2: OTAs
  • June 7-10: OTAs
  • June 14-16: Mandatory minicamp

The full list of opponents for 2022 have been released by the NFL, so teams have already begun looking ahead and preparing for the start of the 2022 NFL season.. Click here for the full list of the Saints' 2022 opponents.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with guard Forrest Lamp

Lamp has played in 26 career regular season games with the Chargers and Saints with 18 starts at left guard
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith 

Smith has recorded 112 receptions for 1,486 yards with 17 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons
news

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins announces his retirement from pro football

Jenkins had a 13-year NFL career with the Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Andy Dalton

Dalton played in eight games with the Chicago Bears in 2021 and tallied 1,515 yards with eight touchdowns
news

NFL owners approve change to postseason overtime rules

Change will allow both teams to possess the ball
news

Saints agree to terms with safety Daniel Sorensen

Sorensen, entering his ninth NFL season, first entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs out of Brigham Young University
news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans team up with Second Harvest, WDSU to host donation drive for tornado relief

Fans can bring donations to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday
news

Saints agree to terms with quarterback Jameis Winston on two-year contract

Winston started the first seven games in 2021, helping guide New Orleans to a 5-2 record to start the season
news

Saints agree to terms with defensive tackle Kentavius Street

Street, entering his fourth NFL season, was a 2018 fourth round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers out of North Carolina State
news

Saints agree to terms with safety Marcus Maye on three-year contract

Former Jets safety posted career totals of 408 tackles (221 solo), 3.5 sacks in 60 contests with New York
news

New Orleans Saints add Bob Bicknell, Matt Clapp, and Sterling Moore to coaching staff

Three new additions to Dennis Allen's coaching staff
Advertising