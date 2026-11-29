Cincinnati – Mother Nature doesn't play favorites, but the New Orleans Saints hope to take advantage of what she's offering Sunday against the Bengals in Paycor Stadium.

The less-than-ideal conditions included rain and light winds that began a couple of hours prior to kickoff, and was forecast to last throughout much of the game against Cincinnati (7-3). While not a deluge, the steady procession possibly could have an effect on play.

The Bengals' offense is heavily reliant on the passing game: Cincinnati averages a league-leading 297.1 passing yards per game, with 64 percent of its offensive plays and 82 percent of the yards generated attributable to the passing game. Quarterback Joe Burrow entered Sunday completing 74.2 percent of his passes, for 3,095 yards, with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions.