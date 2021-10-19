New Orleans Saints, HelloFresh announce Eat Right Tuesday

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Oct 19, 2021 at 11:04 AM
New Orleans Saints
Welcome to Eat Right Tuesday, a new feature brought to you by the New Orleans Saints and HelloFresh, America's most popular meal kit.

Each week we'll bring you interesting content to help you make better eating choices that are also more convenient. To keep things fresh we'll alternate formats, with short videos, recipes and articles all being part of our plan.

What's HelloFresh? They're the meal kits that send you everything you need to make delicious seasonal recipes at home. Each box is packed with fresh, pre-measured ingredients delivered right to your door. HelloFresh makes cooking at home fun, easy, and affordable.

We will release our first recipe from HelloFresh on Tuesday, Oct. 25 and shortly after will have some video features to share.

Eat Right Tuesday will be a year-round feature on NewOrleansSaints.com as the Saints and HelloFresh want to do our part to improve the health and wellness of our Saints family.

Thank you for being part of this journey.

