Five Things to Know About the Saints for Tuesday, April 23 | Gameday Playbook

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, April 23:
1. Saints Draft Week continues with the first round selections slated to be announced on Thursday, April 25 on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. The Saints currently hold the 14th pick in the first round. Visit Saints Draft Central presented by COX for all the latest on New Orleans' selections.
2. New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis will speak with the media at noon CT ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Fans can watch Loomis' press conference live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
3. 2023 Zurich Classic winners Davis Riley and Nick Hardy are scheduled to take a tour of the Saints Practice Facility and join a meet-and-greet with Mickey Loomis and head coach Dennis Allen to celebrate their win in last year's event. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com for photos of their visit.
4. Saints kicker Blake Grupe and linebacker Pete Werner will be participating in the Children's Hospital Celebrity Shootout at the 2024 Zurich Classic in the afternoon. Werner won last year's event and will look to take the victory in back-to-back years.
5. Our Saints Cheer Krewe continues with their third day of the finalist training camp on Tuesday. Check out the photos from Day 2 Finalist Training Camp and stay tuned to see which of the 79 finalists will make the team this season.
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.