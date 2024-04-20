NFL Draft History: Pick 168 | Year-by-year breakdown

As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25-27, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (14th overall), Round 2 (45th), Round 5 (150th,168th 170th, and 175th), Round 6 (190th and 199th), and Round 7 (239th). FULL DRAFT COVERAGE >>
Over the past 10 drafts, offensive linemen and linebackers have been the most common position taken at No. 168 with three each. The Saints have not selected at 168th overall in the past 10 years.
YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 168TH PICK:
2023: Arizona Cardinals, LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn
2022: Chicago Bears, G – Braxton Jones, Southern Utah
2021: Minnesota Vikings, TE – Zach Davidson, Central Missouri
2020: Philadelphia Eagles, WR – John Hightower, Boise State
2019: Tennessee Titans, LB – D'Andre Walker, Georgia
2018: Seattle Seahawks, T – Jamarco Jones, Ohio State
2017: Oakland Raiders, LB – Marquel Lee, Wake Forest
2016: Cleveland Browns, G – Spencer Drango, Baylor
2015: Detroit Lions, RB – Michael Burton, Rutgers
2014: Atlanta Falcons, LB – Marquis Spruill, Syracuse
NFL DRAFT PICK 168 BREAKDOWN
- Owen Pappoe appeared in 16 games with one start as a rookie for the Cardinals, totaling nine tackles (five solo) and one pass defense while also contributing on special teams.
- Braxton Jones has started 28 games for the Bears in his first two campaigns, including all 17 as a rookie at left tackle.
- Zach Davidson has spent time on the practice squads of the Vikings and Bills.
- John Hightower played two seasons with the Eagles, totaling 14 appearances and 10 grabs for 167 yards (16.7 avg) with one kick return for 17 yards. Hightower most recently spent the 2022 season on the Chargers practice squad
- D'Andre Walker appeared in one contest in his lone season in the league with the Seahawks.
- In three seasons with the Seahawks, Jamarco Jones appeared in 36 games with seven starts, starting both contests for Seattle in the 2019 NFL playoffs.
- In four seasons with the Raiders, Marquel Lee appeared in 45 games with 19 starts with one postseason appearance, recording 91 tackles (54 solo), three passes defensed and six tackles for loss. His best season came in 2018, where he started 10-of-16 contests and had 58 tackles (31 solo), three stops for loss and three passes defensed. He also spent time on the practice squad of the Bills.
- Spencer Drango played in 32 games with 19 starts in two seasons with the Browns before spending two campaigns on the Chargers practice squad.
- In nine seasons with the Lions, Bears, Commanders, Saints, Chiefs, and Broncos, Michael Burton has appeared in 130 contests with 20 starts, totaling 35 rushes for 71 yards and a touchdown to go along with 21 grabs for 131 yards and another score. He has nine postseason appearances, including two with the Saints in 2020 where he caught two passes for 15 yards.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.