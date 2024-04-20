 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

NFL Draft History: Pick 168 | Year-by-year breakdown

See which NFL players were drafted with the 168th pick from 2014-2023

Apr 20, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25-27, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (14th overall), Round 2 (45th), Round 5 (150th,168th 170th, and 175th), Round 6 (190th and 199th), and Round 7 (239th). FULL DRAFT COVERAGE >>

Over the past 10 drafts, offensive linemen and linebackers have been the most common position taken at No. 168 with three each. The Saints have not selected at 168th overall in the past 10 years.

Gallery-Pick-168-Marquel-Lee
D. Ross Cameron/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 168TH PICK:

2023: Arizona Cardinals, LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn
2022: Chicago Bears, G – Braxton Jones, Southern Utah
2021: Minnesota Vikings, TE – Zach Davidson, Central Missouri
2020: Philadelphia Eagles, WR – John Hightower, Boise State
2019: Tennessee Titans, LB – D'Andre Walker, Georgia
2018: Seattle Seahawks, T – Jamarco Jones, Ohio State
2017: Oakland Raiders, LB – Marquel Lee, Wake Forest
2016: Cleveland Browns, G – Spencer Drango, Baylor
2015: Detroit Lions, RB – Michael Burton, Rutgers
2014: Atlanta Falcons, LB – Marquis Spruill, Syracuse

Related Links

NFL DRAFT PICK 168 BREAKDOWN

  • Owen Pappoe appeared in 16 games with one start as a rookie for the Cardinals, totaling nine tackles (five solo) and one pass defense while also contributing on special teams.
  • Braxton Jones has started 28 games for the Bears in his first two campaigns, including all 17 as a rookie at left tackle.
  • Zach Davidson has spent time on the practice squads of the Vikings and Bills.
  • John Hightower played two seasons with the Eagles, totaling 14 appearances and 10 grabs for 167 yards (16.7 avg) with one kick return for 17 yards. Hightower most recently spent the 2022 season on the Chargers practice squad
  • D'Andre Walker appeared in one contest in his lone season in the league with the Seahawks.
  • In three seasons with the Seahawks, Jamarco Jones appeared in 36 games with seven starts, starting both contests for Seattle in the 2019 NFL playoffs.
  • In four seasons with the Raiders, Marquel Lee appeared in 45 games with 19 starts with one postseason appearance, recording 91 tackles (54 solo), three passes defensed and six tackles for loss. His best season came in 2018, where he started 10-of-16 contests and had 58 tackles (31 solo), three stops for loss and three passes defensed. He also spent time on the practice squad of the Bills.
  • Spencer Drango played in 32 games with 19 starts in two seasons with the Browns before spending two campaigns on the Chargers practice squad.
  • In nine seasons with the Lions, Bears, Commanders, Saints, Chiefs, and Broncos, Michael Burton has appeared in 130 contests with 20 starts, totaling 35 rushes for 71 yards and a touchdown to go along with 21 grabs for 131 yards and another score. He has nine postseason appearances, including two with the Saints in 2020 where he caught two passes for 15 yards.

Photos: Day 1 in Kansas City | 2023 NFL Draft

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
1 / 28

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
2 / 28

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
3 / 28

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
4 / 28

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
5 / 28

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
6 / 28

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
7 / 28

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
8 / 28

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
9 / 28

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
10 / 28

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
11 / 28

General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
12 / 28

General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
13 / 28

General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
14 / 28

General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
15 / 28

General view of the green room before the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
16 / 28

General view of the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)
17 / 28

The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)
18 / 28

The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)
19 / 28

The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)
20 / 28

The Red Carpet at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Variety KC attendees arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
21 / 28

Variety KC attendees arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
22 / 28

Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
23 / 28

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
24 / 28

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Texas running back Bijan Robinson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
25 / 28

Texas running back Bijan Robinson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
26 / 28

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson in the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
27 / 28

Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson in the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Draft invitees stand on stage during a moment of recognition for former University of Virgina players D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
28 / 28

Draft invitees stand on stage during a moment of recognition for former University of Virgina players D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2023 Aaron Doster
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

NFL Draft History: Pick 170 | Year-By-Year Breakdown

See which NFL players were drafted with the 170th pick from 2014-2023
news

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee recalls uncertainty, exhilaration of 2023 NFL Draft night

'It's a super special moment, just a rush of emotions'
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2023 selections

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee headlines draft class 
news

Where Are They Now? 2004 New Orleans Saints draft pick Devery Henderson

The Saints moved down two spots in a draft day trade to take Devery Henderson and upgrade the wide receiver position, and Henderson made it pay off.
news

NFL Draft History: Pick 175 | Year-By-Year Breakdown

See which NFL players were drafted with the 175th pick from 2014-2023
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2022 selections

Wide receiver Chris Olave headlines draft class 
news

NFL Draft History: Pick 190 | Year-By-Year Breakdown

See which NFL players were drafted with the 190th pick from 2014-2023
news

Where Are They Now? 1999 New Orleans Saints draft pick Ricky Williams

Williams: 'I wake up every morning feeling excited about what I'm doing'
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2021 selections

Defensive end Payton Turner was selected in the first round
news

Where Are They Now: 1994 New Orleans Saints draft pick Doug Nussmeier

Former Saints quarterback now an assistant with Philadelphia Eagles
news

NFL Draft History: Pick 199 | Year-by-year breakdown

See which NFL players were drafted with the 199th pick from 2014-2023
Advertising