Where Are They Now: 1994 New Orleans Saints draft pick Doug Nussmeier

By Jim Kleinpeter, special to NewOrleansSaints.com

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Doug Nussmeier will be making a homecoming appearance in the Caesars Superdome in November, but if he has his way, he'll be leaving the Saints with a loss.

Drafted by the Saints 30 years ago, Nussmeier will return as the first-year quarterbacks coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. The journeyman assistant coach was hired earlier this year along with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to reignite an Eagles team that closed the 2023 season with a whimper.

It won't be his first time back in town. He dropped in once with the Rams (2007), once with Alabama (2013 Sugar Bowl) and twice with the Cowboys (2019, 2021).

"Every time I get an opportunity to play in the Dome it's special," said Nussmeier, who played in New Orleans from 1994-97. "I have phenomenal memories, especially the relationships you build. We were in a transition with the passing of (general manager) Jim Finks. I was fortunate to play for Coach (Jim) Mora and Coach (Mike) Ditka. What I remember is the fan base and the passion the people in Louisiana have for the Saints. It's important to them. To play for the organization was a blessing."

Nussmeier was drafted in the fourth round with the No. 116 pick overall. He was the fourth quarterback taken after such notables as Heath Shuler and Trent Dilfer. Stuck behind Jim Everett, he played five games, with two starts. He completed 46 of 82 for 455 yards and one TD with four interceptions.

His memorable moment?

"Getting my first start in the Superdome against the Falcons," he said. "You never take an opportunity like that lightly. It was a tremendous experience."

Nussmeier passed for 171 yards and his only NFL TD pass, a 57-yard throw to Terry Guess, in a 31-15 loss.

A native of Portland, Ore., Nussmeier had a prolific career at University of Idaho where he set career records for touchdown passes, passing efficiency, completion percentage and total offense.

His accomplishments extended off the field as he won the Walter Payton Award as the outstanding player in FCS.

His post-Saints career included one season with the Colts and a short stint with the Broncos. Later, he won a Grey Cup with the British Columbia Lions (2001) in the Canadian Football League. That's where he began his coaching career.