Where Are They Now? 2004 New Orleans Saints draft pick Devery Henderson

"He did great," Brown said. "It's good for the development of the young guys to learn it from a pro. He didn't try to develop them like a pro but told them small things that could help them develop their game, basic wide receiver play.

"He's going to develop into a real good coach. He knows how to talk to kids and reach them before he tries to teach them anything about football. That's going to do nothing but further his career. He'll go up in levels because of his abilities."

Henderson brings great stature after a college and pro career of huge accomplishments. One year after becoming a national icon by catching the Bluegrass Miracle Hail Mary touchdown pass on the final play of LSU's 33-30 victory over Kentucky in 2002, he helped the Tigers to a BCS National Championship under Nick Saban.