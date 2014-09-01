New Orleans Saints fans vote Kenny Vaccaro as team's preseason defensive MVP

New Orleans Saints fans voted Kenny Vaccaro as the team's defensive MVP of the preseason in a poll on the team's website last week.

Vaccaro earned 52 percent of the 900 votes in the poll. Along with Vaccaro, Vinnie Sunseri (35%) and Cameron Jordan (8%) rounded out the top three.

Vaccaro had seven tackles, two pass deflections, sack, interception and a forced fumble in the preseason.

Fans voted Mark Ingram as the team's offensive MVP of the preseason.

Below are the weekly MVPs of the Saints preseason wins as voted on by fans.

Week 1 at Rams

Offense: Mark Ingram

Defense: Tyrunn Walker

Week 2 vs Titans

Offense: [Jimmy Graham

Defense: Kenny Vaccaro