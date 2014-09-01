New Orleans Saints fans vote Kenny Vaccaro as team's preseason defensive MVP

New Orleans Saints fans voted Kenny Vaccaro as the team's defensive MVP of the preseason in a poll on the team's website last week.
Vaccaro earned 52 percent of the 900 votes in the poll. Along with Vaccaro, Vinnie Sunseri (35%) and Cameron Jordan (8%) rounded out the top three.
Vaccaro had seven tackles, two pass deflections, sack, interception and a forced fumble in the preseason.
Fans voted Mark Ingram as the team's offensive MVP of the preseason.
Below are the weekly MVPs of the Saints preseason wins as voted on by fans.
Week 1 at Rams
Offense: Mark Ingram
Defense: Tyrunn Walker
Week 2 vs Titans
Offense: [Jimmy Graham
Defense: Kenny Vaccaro
Week 3 at Colts
Offense: [Drew Brees
Defense: Kenny Vaccaro
Photos of Kenny Vaccaro against the Tennessee Titans on Friday, August 15, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)