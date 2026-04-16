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Saints legend Marques Colston to announce pick in NFL Draft

Colston will announce pick on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24 in Pittsburgh

Apr 16, 2026 at 03:21 PM
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marques Colston carries the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Keith Brooking lies on the ground during the NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2009, in New Orleans.
Bill Feig/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marques Colston carries the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Keith Brooking lies on the ground during the NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2009, in New Orleans.

The NFL revealed that Saints legend Marques Colston will announce a Day 2 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Saints currently hold the 42nd overall pick in the second round of the draft and the 73rd overall pick in the third round.

The second day of the NFL Draft will be broadcast on Friday, April 24 starting at 6 p.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish).

Part of the legendary 2006 Saints draft class, Colston spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Saints after being selected in the 7th round (252nd overall) out of Hofstra University, becoming the Saints all-time leader in receptions, receiving yardage and receiving touchdowns. He helped the Saints to a victory in Super Bowl XLIV and was inducted to the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 2019.

The draft takes place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Colston is a native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Legends and active players representing all 32 clubs are currently scheduled to make selections in the second and third rounds.

Last year, Saints legend Ryan Ramczyk announced the selection of quarterback Tyler Shough with the 40th overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft.

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